Best EA FC 24 players to use with the Trickster PlayStyle

The addition of PlayStyles has been a major change in the EA FC 24 gameplay, with the Trickster PlayStyle, in particular, being extremely overpowered. These players possess the flashy moves needed to trick and bamboozle defenders with ease and can pull off complicated maneuvers with very simple inputs from even beginners.

PlayStyles are a new feature of EA FC 24 that has somewhat replaced the previous system of Traits. These styles serve as an accurate depiction of these athletes in real life, allowing them to defy their stats and play far better than what their attributes suggest. The Trickster PlayStyle, in particular, is really useful on the virtual pitch due to its ability to beat defenders.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best players with the Trickster PlayStyle in EA FC 24

There are two different levels of PlayStyles: regular PlayStyles and the PlayStyle+. While the perks associated with both levels are similar, the extent to which the stats are boosted is much higher with PlayStyle+. In the case of Tricksters, gamers who possess the base version gain access to some special skills in EA FC 24, but those with the higher tier have even more maneuvers and combos in their arsenal.

These are the best players who possess this PlayStyle, including regular variants, Heroes and Icons:

Pele

Ronaldo Nazario

Johan Cruyff

Ronaldinho (PlayStyle+)

Garrincha (PlayStyle+)

Luis Figo

Caroline Graham Hansen (PlayStyle+)

Michael Laudrup (PlayStyle+)

Jay-Jay Okocha (PlayStyle+)

Sophia Smith

Debinha

Juan Riquelme

Neymar (PlayStyle+)

Fridolina Rolfo (PlayStyle+)

Ousmane Dembele

Rafael Leao

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Jamal Musiala

Marta

Raphinha

Trinity Rodman

An interesting aspect of this PlayStyle is that a player does not necessarily have to be a five-star skiller to possess Trickster abilities. All gamers have to do to pull off flashy maneuvers with these players is to aim with the left stick and press the right stick simultaneously. Performing these inputs in varying combinations leads to some incredible skill moves.

Amongst the players mentioned in this list, Angel Di Maria and Ousmane Dembele possess recently released RTTK cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, making them even more overpowered.

Which players possess the Trickster PlayStyle+ in EA FC 24?

Those who possess the better version of this PlayStyle have access to an even more comprehensive and expansive arsenal of flashy skill moves, which can be performed by adding modified inputs.

Players like Ronaldinho, Garrincha, Allan Saint-Maximin, Neymar, Graham Hansen, and Jay-Jay Okocha are all renowned for their technical and flair-based approach to the sport, making them ideal candidates for the Trickster PlayStyle+. With women now being part of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as well, it is refreshing to see players like Fridolina Rolfo and Caroline Graham Hansen join the likes of Neymar in this list.