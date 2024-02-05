The top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles can be determined by the impact they have on a player's performance and how much they elevate them in the current meta of the game. The feature was added to the game this year, and gamers have slowly become accustomed to the traits they need to look out for when choosing the best players for their roster.

These traits and attributes allow players to perform far better than what their stats suggest, making them much more usable on the virtual pitch. While most PlayStyles are exceptional in the boost they provide, the top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles are unrivaled due to their relevance in the meta of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles

1) Anticipate

Defensive PlayStyles make a major difference in how effective and efficient a defender is on the virtual pitch. The Anticipate PlayStyle, in particular, is one of the most desirable traits, as it improves the success rate of standing tackles and allows the defender to retain the ball after making a successful challenge. Some of the best centre-backs in the game possess this PlayStyle.

Defending can sometimes be extremely frustrating in the latest meta due to tackles not working as intended and the ball bouncing back to the attacking player. However, players like Virgil van Dijk, who possess the Anticipate PlayStyle, are able to stop the ball at their feet after a tackle, making it one of the top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles.

2) Long Ball

Passing is the most basic yet important aspect of the game. Midfield maestros who can orchestrate plays from the middle of the pitch are always admired, and it is no different in the virtual world. Players who possess the Long Ball PlayStyle, like Joshua Kimmich, can deliver precise and quick long passes, impacting the defender's interception ability.

This PlayStyle is especially useful for midfielders and full-backs, as it allows them to send their forwards on runs behind the opposition's defensive line and pass the ball to them with exceptional accuracy. It is a useful tool in the current meta of the game to break down low-block defenses, placing it among the top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles.

3) Technical

Controlled sprint is a new mechanic introduced in EA FC 24. Players can activate this feature by holding the R1 button on the PlayStation or the RB button on the Xbox and then dribbling with the left stick. This is an extremely broken tactic, as it allows agile players to accelerate quickly and maintain their top speed while also controlling the ball flawlessly.

The Technical PlayStyle increases the maximum speed a player can reach when in controlled sprint mode while dribbling with more precision. This earns it a spot in the list of top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles.

4) Finesse

Despite Title Update 6 slightly nerfing finesse shots and reducing their viability on the virtual pitch, players with the Finesse PlayStyle are still exceptional at scoring long-range bangers due to this trait. Athletes like Heung Min Son and Mohammed Salah are fan favorites due to this PlayStyle, as they can effortlessly score from ridiculous distances.

This increases the accuracy of finesse shots along with the curve on the shot and the quickness with which the player performs it. The ease with which gamers can score goals with this trait makes it one of the top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles.

5) Relentless

Among the list of top 5 EA FC 24 meta PlayStyles is the Relentless PlayStyle. It is not directly related to shooting, passing, dribbling, or defending. Instead, it allows players to recover much quicker and to a greater extent after being fatigued while also boosting the duration for which they can perform partial team press.

Players like Jude Bellingham, who possess the Relentless PlayStyle, barely get tired throughout the duration of the game. This allows them to play to the best of their abilities for the full 90 minutes, significantly increasing their usability and giving them an advantage towards the latter stages of the game.