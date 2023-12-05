EA FC 24 Title Update 6 patch notes: Changes to finesse shots, controlled sprint, and more

EA Sports has released patch notes for the latest Title Update in EA FC 24, featuring tweaks to various overpowered game mechanics like Finesse Shot and Controlled Sprint. The patch has been titled as the Holiday Update, and not only does it bring massive changes to gameplay, it also confirms the arrival of future SBCs in Ultimate Team.

With Christmas approaching, it is about time for the developers to introduce some festive spice in the game. They have delivered in style, by introducing a holiday-themed menu, multiple new face-scanned cards, adjustments to overpowered gameplay mechanics, as well as confirmation of future SBCs. With so many upcoming changes, this is bound to be the biggest update yet.

Title Update 6 will soon be live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The current EA FC 24 meta is defined by some overpowered tactics in both offense and defense, including finesse shots, controlled sprint, as well as high-depth pressure settings. These mechanics are considered by many to be way too effective, and EA Sports has listened to the community by nerfing them in the upcoming Title Update 6.

The patch notes for the update features gameplay and Ultimate Team changes as well as several cosmetic tweaks.

Gameplay changes

These are the various fixes being done to the gameplay with Title Update 6 in EA FC 24:

Finesse shot nerf: Players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle and PlayStyle+ will now perform the shots with slightly reduced accuracy.

Controlled Sprint nerf: Players will perform the controlled sprint with reduced speed, which could potentially reduce the effectiveness of Technical PlayStyle and PlayStyle+ players.

Reduced midfield congestion: Strikers and wide midfielders will be less aggressive when marking attackers in the middle of the pitch, providing gamers with more passing options when going forwards.

Reduced sideline pressure: Significantly reduced the amount of pressure the defensive team can apply to players on the sidelines.

Decreased Goalkeeper movement and positioning speed: Reduced the speed of goalkeepers when being moved manually. Keepers will also now hold their final position for a short time before moving back to their original position.

More offensive minded wingbacks: Significantly lowered the track back speed of AI wingbacks in 3 and 5 at the back formations. This will reduce the defensive effectiveness of these formations and provide a more balanced experience.

Changes to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

These are the changes brought by Title Update 6 to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24:

New player items: After Title Update 6 is introduced, a Squad Update will be be released that will add 94 new players to Ultimate Team, including the likes of Adama Traore, Santi Cazorla, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Player Moments Adama Traore SBC: EA Sports has also announced the arrival of Player Moments Adama Traore as an SBC in Ultimate Team, and he will now possess the Rapid, Flair, and Quickstep+ PlayStyles.

Radioactive Ismael Bennacer: EA Sports has also announced the arrival of the Radioactive Ismael Bennacer SBC, who will now possess the Pinged Pass, Incisive Pass, and Tiki Taka+ PlayStyles.

New Star Heads: The Squad Update will also bring 102 updated face-scans/star heads, providing an even more authentic gaming experience.

With so many exciting gameplay changes and Ultimate Team content being included in the Title Update 6 patch notes, gamers will be eagerly looking forward to this update in EA FC 24.