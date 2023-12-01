How will the Radioactive promo players work in EA FC 24?

The Radioactive promo is now live in EA FC 24, and the players can obtain a bunch of special items for their respective Ultimate Team squads. A bulk of them are available in packs, but you can also complete the available SBC and objective to have guaranteed promo items as well. While these cards don't have a live upgrade system on them, they do have a unique ability when it comes to squad building.

The Radioactive promo is a fresh addition to the Ultimate Team, and it has been introduced this year. Not only does it have a distinctive design element to it, but all promo items have a default chemistry boost that isn't found on any other type of card. This particular attribute could make some of these items extremely useful, especially if you have a hybrid squad in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Radioactive promo will be great for getting your squad chemistry up

If you're familiar with the chemistry system of EA FC 24, every card has three points. The focus is to get the three chemistry points on each card, which add up to 33.

This is not only important for your squad to perform well, but the number of chemistry points also determines the viability of chemistry-style bonuses. A card with no chemistry point won't have any chemistry modifier bonus, while one with all three will offer the highest amount of boosts.

Typically, all cards in Ultimate Team start without a chemistry point; Radioactive promo items will begin in the same fashion. However, the twist comes in how these unique cards offer chemistry. Usually, while every card offers one chemistry point, the latest promo items provide two.

They offer two chemistry points for cards from the same league.

They offer two chemistry points for cards from the same nation.

They offer two chemistry points for cards from the same club.

This could be a significant game changer, as it's also possible for you to get all three chemistry points on the Radioactive cards in a much easier fashion. All you have to do is use a manager from the same league, and there will be complete chemistry.

In many ways, the latest promo cards are a combination of Icons and Heroes. Heroes offer double chemistry points to cards from the same league, whereas Icons do the same for cards from the same nation (they also provide one league chemistry as a bonus). These promo items do both, making them excellent for hybrid squads.

Moreover, these items allow you to use things that might not have been usable due to chemistry in the first place. Whereas you might have required three cards to get full points, two will now suffice.

This is a major difference-maker, especially if you're someone playing in the higher divisions. That said, beginners can equally take advantage of this since they might not have too many good cards from the same league in EA FC 24.