EA FC 24 Eric Bailly Radioactive objective set: All tasks, rewards, and more

The Eric Bailly Radioactive objective set is now live in EA FC 24, introducing a special card that can be unlocked by all players. Unlike typical SBCs or pack items, you won't have to spend any in-game resources to get your hands on this Eric Bailly's featured card. All you have to do is complete every task in this objective set before it expires.

Your approach to this inclusion involves devising a plan that allows you to unlock the card as quickly as possible. Let's take a look at what awaits you in the Eric Bailly Radioactive objective set in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Eric Bailly Radioactive objective set tasks

Expand Tweet

Four different tasks are part of the Eric Bailly Radioactive objective set in EA FC 24. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them, although a few can be finished earlier compared to the rest. That said, here are all the segments in this inclusion:

Goal Machine: Score seven goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from the Trendyol Süper Lig.

Assist 5: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Powerful Presence: Play four separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while conceding no more than two goals.

Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of one Trendyol Süper Lig player in your starting 11.

You can complete these tasks across three different EA FC 24 modes, but your best option will be Squad Battles. You can control the difficulty of your opposition in this mode and play against AI. This makes the matches significantly easier than what you will encounter in Division Rivals and Weekend League.

Each task in this objective set will grant you a useful pack that could even land you a promo item. The main reward, however, features an 85-rated CB card of Eric Bailly. While this item's overall is lower than expected, it comes with the Block+ playstyle. Though this card could have been better, it's never a poor thing to unlock an item that's available for free.