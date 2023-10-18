Top 5 EA FC 24 players with the highest number of playstyles

In EA FC 24, the ability to stand out on the pitch goes far beyond just overall ratings. The revolutionary PlayStyles bring a new dimension to the understanding of athletes' unique abilities and playing styles. These distinctive traits significantly impact the gameplay experience, allowing players to showcase their authentic on-pitch talents.

The introduction of PlayStyles Plus takes this concept to a whole new level, highlighting the extraordinary abilities of elite footballers. In this article, we take a closer look at the top five EA FC 24 players with the highest number of PlayStyles.

Five players with the highest number of PlayStyles in EA FC 24

5) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

PlayStyles:

Finesse Shot - Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots.

- Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots. Power Shot - Increased Power Shot animation and speed.

- Increased Power Shot animation and speed. Chip Shot - Increased Chip Shot animation and accuracy.

- Increased Chip Shot animation and accuracy. Incisive Pass - Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve and Precision Pass travel time.

- Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve and Precision Pass travel time. First Touch - Decreased errors and increased dribbling initiation.

- Decreased errors and increased dribbling initiation. Trivela - Triggers outside-footed passes and shots.

- Triggers outside-footed passes and shots. Power Header (Plus) - Precise and powerful Headers.

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski is a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch, boasting an impressive total of six PlayStyles and one PlayStyles Plus. His Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, and Power Shot make him a devastating offensive threat, ensuring that his shots are precise, versatile and powerful.

Lewandowski's First Touch grants him intense ball control, allowing for quick and agile ball handling. His Incisive Pass and Trivela PlayStyles further enhance his ability to make game-changing passes.

Finally, with his PlayStyle Plus in EA FC 24, Power Header, Lewandowski is an even more formidable goal-scoring threat, particularly during corners and crosses.

4) Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

PlayStyles:

Dead Ball - Increased speed, accuracy and curve for set pieces.

- Increased speed, accuracy and curve for set pieces. Incisive Pass - Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve and Precision Pass travel time.

- Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve and Precision Pass travel time. Tiki Taka - Increased Ground Pass accuracy.

- Increased Ground Pass accuracy. First Touch - Decreased errors and increased dribbling initiation.

- Decreased errors and increased dribbling initiation. Relentless - Reduces fatigue and stamina consumption.

- Reduces fatigue and stamina consumption. Trivela - Triggers outside-footed passes and shots.

- Triggers outside-footed passes and shots. Finesse Shot (Plus) - Maximum boost on Finesse Shot animation, accuracy, and curve.

French center forward Karim Benzema brings his unique style to the virtual football world with an arsenal of PlayStyles. His Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and Trivela make him a formidable assist threat, enabling him to set up goals with precision.

Benzema's dribbling skills are enhanced by his first touch, making him a constant threat to opposing defenses. The Relentless PlayStyle ensures he maintains peak stamina and performance even in the late stages of the game.

To top it off, his PlayStyle Plus in EA FC 24, Finesse Shot, allows him to take more precise and curved shots from virtually difficult angles.

3) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

PlayStyles:

Finesse Shot - Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots.

- Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots. Dead Ball - Increased speed, accuracy and curve for set pieces.

- Increased speed, accuracy and curve for set pieces. Incisive Pass - Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve, and Precision Pass travel time.

- Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve, and Precision Pass travel time. Tiki Taka - Increased Ground Pass accuracy.

- Increased Ground Pass accuracy. Quick Step - Increased sprint Acceleration.

- Increased sprint Acceleration. Trivela - Triggers outside-footed passes and shots.

- Triggers outside-footed passes and shots. Technical (Plus) - Maximum boost on Controlled Sprint Speed and Dribbling.

Argentinian center forward Lionel Messi needs no introduction. On the virtual pitch, his exceptional PlayStyles and PlayStyle Plus Technical solidify his status as one of the best. Finesse Shot and Dead Ball Playstyles make him a constant threat in front of goal, while Quick Step keeps him agile and unstoppable during attacking plays.

With Incisive Pass, Trivela, and Quick Step PlayStyles, Messi is a well-rounded player, adept at creating scoring opportunities for his team.

His PlayStyle Plus in EA FC 24, Technical, enhances all of his PlayStyles and grants him the technical dribbling ability to outfox the opposition defense.

2) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

PlayStyles:

Finesse Shot - Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots.

- Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots. Incisive Pass - Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve, and Precision Pass travel time.

- Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve, and Precision Pass travel time. Pinged Pass - Increased Ground Pass travel time.

- Increased Ground Pass travel time. Tiki Taka - Increased Ground Pass accuracy.

- Increased Ground Pass accuracy. First Touch - Decreased errors and increased dribbling initiation.

- Decreased errors and increased dribbling initiation. Relentless - Reduces fatigue and stamina consumption.

- Reduces fatigue and stamina consumption. Technical (Plus) - Maximum boost on Controlled Sprint Speed and Dribbling.

Spanish central midfielder Aitana Bonmati brings her unique skills to the EA FC 24 roster with a selection of PlayStyles that emphasize her exceptional passing and midfield versatility. Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, and Tiki Taka PlayStyles showcase her great passing and playmaking abilities.

The Relentless PlayStyle helps her stay in the game longer, ensuring her presence on the field remains impactful. The addition of Finesse Shot to her repertoire makes her an offensive threat.

Aitana's PlayStyle Plus in EA FC 24, Technical, further enhances her existing PlayStyles, making her stand out in the virtual football world.

1) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas in EA FC 24 (image via EA Sports)

PlayStyles:

Finesse Shot - Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots.

- Increased animation, curve, and accuracy on Finesse Shots. Incisive Pass - Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve, and Precision Pass travel time.

- Increased Through Ball accuracy, Swerve Pass curve, and Precision Pass travel time. Pinged Pass - Increased Ground Pass travel time.

- Increased Ground Pass travel time. Tiki Taka - Increased Ground Pass accuracy.

- Increased Ground Pass accuracy. Technical - Increased Dribbling precision and Controlled Sprint speed.

- Increased Dribbling precision and Controlled Sprint speed. Flair - Increased accuracy on complex passes and shots.

- Increased accuracy on complex passes and shots. First Touch (Plus) - Almost non-existing error chances and fastest Dribbling initiation.

Spanish central midfielder Alexia Putellas has six PlayStyles and PlayStyle Plus, making her an absolute powerhouse on the virtual pitch. Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, and Tiki Taka PlayStyles underline her exceptional passing and midfield versatility.

Her Flair and Technical PlayStyles make her a dribbling and attacking threat that opponents struggle to contain. Furthermore, the addition of Finesse Shot to her repertoire ensures that she's a multifaceted foe on the virtual pitch.

But it's her PlayStyle Plus in EA FC 24, First Touch, that truly sets her apart by enhancing her ability to maintain possession and control the game.

In the world of EA FC 24, PlayStyles and PlayStyles Plus play a pivotal role in creating an immersive and authentic experience for gamers. The unique abilities and playing styles of stars like Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Aitana Bonmati, and Alexia Putellas make them not only fan favorites but formidable opponents on the virtual football field.

These players have mastered the art of the game, and their PlayStyles reflect the real-world skills that have made them football legends.