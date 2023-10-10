Top 10 FC 24 players with best playstyle in career mode

EA FC 24 has revolutionized virtual soccer with its innovative playstyle system. These unique playstyles have a profound impact on how players perform in Career Mode. Knowing which players have the right playstyle to fill the void in your squad is key to success. From enhancing shooting skills to boosting stamina, these abilities are crucial to building a powerhouse team.

In this article, we'll explore the ten best FC 24 players with the best playstyles in Career Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 10 players with best playstyle in FC 24 career mode

10) James Maddison - Dead Ball Playstyle plus

James Maddison in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 84

84 Weak Foot: 4 Stars

4 Stars Skill Moves: 4 Stars

4 Stars Attack Work Rate: High

High Defence Work Rate: Medium

Medium Playstyle: Incisive Pass, Flair, Long Ball Pass, Trivela

James Maddison, the attacking midfielder at Tottenham Hotspur, boasts the Dead Ball playstyle plus. This playstyle is essential for free-kick specialists. It doubles the line on free kicks and enhances free-kick accuracy, ball speed, and curve, making Madison a set-piece maestro.

9) Ousmane Dembele - Rapid Playstyle plus

Ousmane Dembele in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 86

86 Weak Foot: 5 Stars

5 Stars Skill Moves: 5 Stars

5 Stars Attack Work Rate: High

High Defence Work Rate: Medium

Medium Playstyle: Flair, Trickster, Quick Step

Ousmane Dembele, the French winger playing for Paris Saint-Germain, possesses the Rapid playstyle plus. This playstyle is a game-changer, as it makes your players lightning-fast. It increases sprint speed while dribbling and reduces knock-on speed, making Dembele a formidable force on the wing.

8) Jude Bellingham - Relentless Playstyle plus

Jude Bellingham in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 86

86 Weak Foot: 4 Stars

4 Stars Skill Moves: 4 Stars

4 Stars Attack Work Rate: High

High Defense Work Rate: High

High Playstyle: Intercept, Slide Tackle, Technical, Flair

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham embodies the Relentless playstyle plus. Stamina management is key in EA FC 24, and with this playstyle, your players' stamina never depletes. Bellingham maintains peak performance throughout each match, making him a midfield dynamo.

7) Cristiano Ronaldo - Power Shot Playstyle plus

Cristiano Ronaldo in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 86

86 Weak Foot: 4 Stars

4 Stars Skill Moves: 5 Stars

5 Stars Attack Work Rate: High

High Defense Work Rate: Low

Low Playstyle: Power Header, Flair, Trivela, Acrobatic, Aerial

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward at Al Nassr, wields the Power Shot playstyle plus. This playstyle is for those who love scoring screamers. It amplifies shot power, shortens shooting animations, and unleashes thunderous strikes, making Ronaldo a goal-scoring machine.

6) Luka Modric - Trivela Playstyle plus

Luka Modric in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 87

87 Weak Foot: 4 Stars

4 Stars Skill Moves: 4 Stars

4 Stars Attack Work Rate: Medium

Medium Defence Work Rate: Medium

Medium Playstyle: Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Whipped Pass, Technical

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric showcases the Trivela playstyle plus in FC 24. Players with Trivela possess incredible finesse shots and passing accuracy, making them ideal for orchestrating the midfield. Modric's precision with the Trivela is unmatched and can be a deadly weapon when played in the right team.

5) Neymar Jr - Trickster Playstyle plus

Neymar Jr in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 89

89 Weak Foot: 5 Stars

5 Stars Skill Moves: 5 Stars

5 Stars Attack Work Rate: High

High Defence Work Rate: Medium

Medium Playstyle: Incisive Pass, Technical, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step, Trivela

Neymar Jr., the Brazilian forward playing for Al Hilal, is a trickster extraordinaire. The Trickster playstyle plus introduces new skill moves that add flair and creativity to your team's attack. Players with Trickster plus are rare, and Neymar is a shining example of their impact.

4) Karim Benzema - Finesse Shot Playstyle plus

Karim Benzema in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 90

90 Weak Foot: 4 Stars

4 Stars Skill Moves: 4 Stars

4 Stars Attack Work Rate: Medium

Medium Defence Work Rate: Medium

Medium Playstyle: Dead Ball, Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, First Touch, Relentless, Trivela

Karim Benzema, the French striker at Al-Ittihad, boasts the Finesse Shot playstyle plus. This playstyle enhances shot placement, speed, accuracy, and trajectory. Those with Finesse Shot are lethal in front of the goal, making Benzema a scoring machine.

3) Lionel Messi - Technical Playstyle plus

Lionel Messi in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 90

90 Weak Foot: 4 Stars

4 Stars Skill Moves: 4 Stars

4 Stars Attack Work Rate: Low

Low Defense Work Rate: Low

Low Playstyle: Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Quick Step, Trivela

Lionel Messi, the Argentine forward at Inter Miami, harnesses the Technical playstyle plus. This playstyle enhances Control Sprint, allowing players to dribble with precision and finesse through crowded defenses. Messi's dribbling mastery with Technical Playstyle is unparalleled.

2) Erling Haaland - Acrobatic Playstyle plus

Erling Haaland in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 91

91 Weak Foot: 3 Stars

3 Stars Skill Moves: 3 Stars

3 Stars Attack Work Rate: High

High Defence Work Rate: Medium

Medium Playstyle: Power Header, Quick Step

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker at Manchester City, utilizes the Acrobatic playstyle plus to perfection. This playstyle is ideal for taking volley or bicycle shots, increasing accuracy and power for these mid-air strikes. Haaland is a true aerial threat.

1) Kylian Mbappe - Quick Step Playstyle plus

Kylian Mbappe in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR rating: 91

91 Weak Foot: 4 Stars

4 Stars Skill Moves: 5 Stars

5 Stars Attack Work Rate: High

High Defense Work Rate: Low

Low Playstyle: Rapid, Flair, Trivela

Kylian Mbappe, the French forward at Paris Saint-Germain, relies on the Quick Step playstyle plus. Quick Step enhances acceleration, allowing players to burst through defenses effortlessly. This playstyle focuses on speed off the mark, making Mbappe a terror for defenders.

These ten FC 24 players have the best playstyles in Career Mode and are game-changers. From lightning-fast wingers to set-piece maestros and aerial threats to midfield dynamos, these playstyles add depth and excitement to your team. Whether you aim to score thunderous strikes or orchestrate the midfield with finesse, these playstyles are essential for achieving success in Career Mode.