5 best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for October 2023

As we dive into October 2023, the EA FC 24 gaming community is brimming with excitement, and Ultimate Team is at the center of it all. Building a strong midfield is crucial for successfully making plays in the game. Whether their playstyle is offensive or defensive, these players are essential for controlling the flow of the game and can make all the difference between victory and defeat. In this article, we will look at a list of the 5 best midfielders for this month.

Casemiro, Rodri, and three other best midfielders in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

1) Casemiro

Casemiro in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - CDM

- CDM Weak Foot - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Skill Moves - 2 Stars

- 2 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - High

High Playstyles - Long Ball Pass, Slide Tackle

- Long Ball Pass, Slide Tackle Playstyles plus - Block

The Brazilian powerhouse from Manchester United is known to possess a remarkable balance between defensive abilities and an exceptional eye for creating opportunities. Casemiro's strength, ball-winning skills, and tactical attacking positioning make him an indispensable part of any team.

2) Rodri

Rodri in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - CDM

- CDM Weak Foot - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Skill Moves - 3 Stars

- 3 Stars Attack Work Rate - Medium

- Medium Defence Work Rate - High

High Playstyles - Long Ball Pass, Bruiser

- Long Ball Pass, Bruiser Playstyles plus - Power Shot

Rodri, the Spanish midfield maestro from Manchester City, is a gem for players who love control and precision. His impeccable passing, vision, and ball control allow him to dictate the tempo of the game. Rodri's ability to distribute the ball and intercept passes makes him a top choice. In recent matches in the Premier League, he has also displayed an increased goal-scoring potential.

3) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - CM

- CM Weak Foot - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - High

High Playstyles - Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Relentless

- Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Relentless Playstyles plus - Technical

Aitana Bonmati is a rising star in women's football, and in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, she's a force to be reckoned with. The Spanish midfielder, currently at Barcelona, possesses incredible dribbling skills, agility, and vision. Her creativity in this position can unlock even the tightest defenses.

4) Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - CM

- CM Weak Foot - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars Skill Moves - 4 Stars

- 4 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - Medium

Medium Playstyles - Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Whipped Pass, Trivela

- Dead Ball, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Whipped Pass, Trivela Playstyles plus - Incisive Pass

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian star, reigns on as one of the most wanted players in EA FC 24. The Manchester City player's versatility, long-range shooting, ability to pierce through defenses, and playmaking abilities are unmatched. De Bruyne is best for delivering pinpoint crosses, through balls, and scoring from distance.

5) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - CM

- CM Weak Foot - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars Skill Moves - 5 Stars

- 5 Stars Attack Work Rate - High

- High Defence Work Rate - Medium

Medium Playstyles - Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, Flair

- Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, Flair Playstyles plus - First Touch

Alexia Putellas, another standout from the Barcelona women's team, is a player you want in your midfield. The Spanish playmaker has exceptional dribbling, passing, and shooting skills. Her ability to create scoring opportunities and find the back of the net makes her one of the most coveted midfielders.

These five midfielders bring unique skills to the pitch, making them vital components of any Ultimate Team. Whether you prioritize strong defensive presence, precise passing, or creative flair, there's a midfielder on this list to suit your needs.

Remember that player preferences can vary, and the best midfielders for you may depend on your tactics and formation. Experiment with these players to find the perfect fit for your team, and you'll be well on your way to dominating the virtual football world in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for October 2023.