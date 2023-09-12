EA FC 24 ratings: Top 24 Premier League players, featuring Haaland, De Bruyne, and others

After dominating the league and winning the treble last season, it comes as no surprise that Manchester City players like Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne dominate the EA FC 24 Premier League ratings. The Blues from Manchester once again proved why they are one of the most formidable teams in the history of European football, and their virtual ratings do justice to their real-life abilities.

Being arguably the most popular and prominent league in the world, the Premier League features a plethora of amazing players. EA Sports has officially revealed the top 24 highest-rated players from this league in EA FC 24, and while the reigning champions dominate the rankings, they certainly have some fierce competition.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne spearhead the list of highest-rated Premier League players in EA FC 24

As two of the highest-rated players in EA FC 24, the inclusion of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in this Premier League list was a foregone conclusion. The duo has come together to form a lethal partnership of goalscorer and provider, with the Belgian playmaker creating opportunities for the Norwegian marksman to finish with ease.

With multiple significant upgrades and downgrades being showcased, this list is certainly an intriguing one. The Premier League always has a lot of hype surrounding it, and their popularity is reflected in the upcoming title as well.

These are the top 24 highest-rated Premier League players in EA FC 24

EA Sports has officially revealed the overall ratings and attributes for the following superstars:

Erling Haaland : 91

: 91 Kevin De Bruyne: 91

91 Casemiro : 89

: 89 Alisson : 89

: 89 Ruben Dias : 89

: 89 Rodri : 89

: 89 Mohamed Salah : 89

: 89 Virgil van Dijk: 89

89 Ederson : 88

: 88 Bruno Fernandes : 88

: 88 Bernardo Silva : 88

: 88 Martin Odegaard : 88

: 88 Heung-min Son: 87

87 Trent Alexander-Arnold : 86

: 86 Christopher Nkunku: 86

86 Andrew Robertson: 86

86 Bukayo Saka: 86

86 Sandro Tonali: 86

86 Phil Foden : 85

: 85 Emiliano Martinez : 85

: 85 Jack Grealish : 85

: 85 Diogo Jota : 85

: 85 Declan Rice : 85

: 85 Kieran Trippier: 85

After their incredible performances in the league last season, youngsters like Haaland and Bukayo Saka have earned much-deserved upgrades. Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne has retained his rating from FIFA 23 and has now had an overall rating of 91 for six consecutive years.

New arrivals to the league, like Tonali and Nkunku, have also received high overalls in EA FC 24, and fans will be curious to see how they fare in the league. However, Liverpool players like Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold have all been downgraded following an underwhelming campaign.