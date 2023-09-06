Liverpool EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

Despite an underwhelming 2022/23 season by their own lofty standards, Liverpool is still among the most formidable sides in football, and their leaked EA FC 24 ratings are a testament to their abilities. The Reds from Merseyside are rumored to field one of the strongest and most balanced rosters in the Premier League.

With EA FC 24's worldwide release scheduled for late September, gamers will soon be able to get their hands on the first installment in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise. With Liverpool being one of the most popular and cherished clubs around the globe, fans will be eager to test out their favorite players on the virtual pitch, especially if these leaked ratings prove to be true.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Superstars like Van Dijk and Salah lead the Liverpool roster in the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings

Liverpool has always showcased an impressive squad on the virtual pitch since their resurgence under manager Jurgen Klopp, and EA FC 24 is shaping up to be no different. The Reds are rumored to suffer from minor downgrades to some of their key athletes, but with their latest new arrivals bolstering their ranks, the future is promising.

While players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all received nerfs after failing to help their side qualify for the Champions League, the arrival of players like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch will definitely help them in their future endeavors.

What are the leaked EA FC 24 player ratings for Liverpool FC?

If leaks are to be believed, the former Premier League champions have one of the most impressive sides in the game, with the following players showcasing incredible stats:

Player Name Leaked rating Mohamed Salah 89 Virgil van Dijk 89 Alisson 89 Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 Andrew Robertson 86 Diogo Jota 85 Luis Diaz 84 Thiago 84 Cody Gakpo 84 Alexis Mac Allister 82 Darwin Nunez 82 Dominik Szoboszlai 82 Ibrahima Konate 81 Joel Matip 80 Wataru Endo 80 Ryan Gravenberch 79 Joe Gomez 79

While Van Dijk and Salah will undoubtedly be among the best players in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, this Liverpool side has no shortage of underrated yet overpowered superstars. The likes of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota will all be excellent in any meta due to their pace and overall attributes.

On the contrary, players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will be a shadow of their real selves in EA FC 24 as their low pace and physicality stats could render them unusable in-game.