Mohammed Salah's rumored overall rating in EA FC 24 leaked

Mohammed Salah has consistently been amongst the best players in the Premier League since his arrival at Liverpool, and his rumored rating in EA FC 24 accurately depicts his status and reputation. The Egyptian winger has impressed global audiences with his attacking prowess and creative playmaking, propelling Liverpool to several titles over the years.

While the Reds from Merseyside failed to live up to expectations last season, Mohammed Salah was at his usual best. He was one of the carrying forces in their roster and helped them salvage the Europa League qualification with a late win streak in the league. If leaks are to be believed, his efforts have helped him retain his overall rating in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUTZoneFIFA.

Mohammed Salah has been leaked to be 90-rated in EA FC 24

Ever since he joined Liverpool from AS Roma, Mohammed Salah has risen to prominence as one of the most potent goalscoring threats the league has ever seen. He has consistently been in contention for the Golden Boot despite being a winger, earning high overall ratings on the virtual pitch as well. The latest leak on Twitter suggests that he will be 90-rated in EA FC 24, much to the delight of fans around the globe.

However, the mercurial Egyptian forward has received minor downgrades to some key attributes. While this is rather harsh, he will still undoubtedly be amongst the highest-rated and most overpowered Premier League players in the upcoming title.

What will Mohammed Salah look like in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

Based on the leak by Twitter/FUTZoneFIFA, he will showcase the following in-game attributes across the board:

Pace : 89

: 89 Dribbling : 88

: 88 Shooting : 87

: 87 Defending : 45

: 45 Passing : 81

: 81 Physicality: 75

If these stats prove to be accurate, he will receive downgrades to his pace, dribbling, shooting, and passing stats, with the most significant nerfs being -2 dribbling and -2 shooting. However, Salah's stats are still impressive enough to make him a desirable player in the early stages of the game. As such, Ultimate Team enthusiasts will be hoping that he plays well and receives multiple special cards over the year.

With Liverpool making some reinforcements to their roster, the squad will be hoping to impress fans in the coming season, and Mohammed Salah will have to shoulder a large portion of the offensive responsibilities. This will give him plenty of opportunities to prove his worth yet again and receive upgrades in EA FC 24 as well.