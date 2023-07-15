EA Sports FC 24 Premier League ratings: Top 10 overall predictions

It is now the age of EA Sports FC 24 as the fans have shifted their focus from the previous FIFA franchise. Although everyone still insists on calling it "FIFA," it is no wonder that the new game will bring a certain sense of overhaul to the franchise's development. Hence, considering all the new mechanics and changes, many wonder about the player overalls in the new season.

After a blistering Premier League 2022-23 season in which Manchester City went clear of Arsenal in the final stages to clinch the title, many are wondering how the players will be rated in EA Sports FC 24.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and is based on the writer's personal deduction.

Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and more should be among the Top 10 highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24

Player ratings in these games depend on many factors, with last season's performance being the most significant. However, keep in mind that EA sometimes likes to keep a gradual curve to their upgrades or downgrades.

Considering last season's performance, Manchester City players are bound to receive upgrades as they have won the treble. Among them, many expect Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to take the crown of being the highest-rated players in the Premier League.

These players are predicted to be the highest-rated Premier League players in EA Sports FC 24

We base these rankings on their current ratings in FIFA 23 and last season's performances:

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City): 92 (+1) Erling Haaland (Man City): 91 (+3) Ederson (Man City): 90 (+1) Harry Kane (Spurs): 90 (+1) Rodri (Man City): 89 (+2) Ruben Dias (Man City): 89 (+1) Casemiro (Man Utd): 89 (+0) Allison (Liverpool): 89 (+0) Mo Salah (Liverpool): 88 (-1) Son Heung-min (Spurs): 88 (-1)

As mentioned earlier, Manchester City players should receive the most upgrades due to an incredible season. However, two of the most notable upgrades expected in EA Sports FC 24 Premier League ratings are of Erling Haaland and Rodri's.

Due to his impressive performance in the entire season, with more than 50 goals scored in all competitions for club and country, it is no wonder that Haaland will receive a huge boost in his ratings.

The same can be said about Rodri. His consistent performances throughout the season as a defensive midfielder protected City's defense from getting breached. He also scored a goal in the UEFA Champions League final.

Harry Kane will also likely receive an upgrade after an impressive 30-goal season in the Premier League. However, Liverpool's hopes look dim after a disappointing season ended with them securing a place in the Europa League. Hence, the Egyptian King Mo Salah is expected to receive a downgrade this year in EA Sports FC 24.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.