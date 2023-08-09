Will EA FC 24 Ultimate Team have Position Modifiers? EA Sports confirms major change

EA Sports recently released the Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer for EA FC 24, providing gamers with some insight into how the most popular game mode in the series will work in the upcoming title. This trailer revealed multiple new features and changes that will significantly impact the way the game is played, including a change to Position Modifiers.

Chemistry was overhauled in FIFA 23 after over a decade of almost no changes, allowing gamers with more ways than ever to shape their squads. This included revamped Position Modifiers, which allowed footballers to switch between their preferred positions.

That said, according to the Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer, EA FC 24 will no longer feature these Position Modifier items.

Position Modifiers will not be required in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

These Position Modifier consumable items have been part of Ultimate Team for over a decade. Initially, these allowed players to convert from all the way from striker to central defensive midfielder, but their utility was changed in FIFA 23 to allow them to only switch between their preferred positions for added realism. However, these items will be completely removed from EA FC 24.

According to the latest Ultimate Team Deep Dive trailer, gamers will now be able to simply position their players in their respective roles without the need for any consumables. If the player has an alternate or preferred position that allows them to play in that role, they will slot into the squad perfectly. However, if they can't play in a particular role, they will always be on zero chemistry.

How will this change impact the overall Ultimate Team experience in EA FC 24?

FUTBIN @FUTBIN



No more positon modifiers



No more 0 chemistry players in draft pic.twitter.com/zAvwIMCaOC Players will automatically change to their secondary position in FC 24No more positon modifiersNo more 0 chemistry players in draft

Chemistry is one of the defining aspects of Ultimate Team. It allows players to perform at the peak of their powers on the virtual pitch and showcases the gamer's squad-building prowess. With the chemistry system being completely overhauled in FIFA 23, gamers had a mixed response, with many complaining about the viability of the new system.

This was mainly because of SBCs and FUT Draft. The new chemistry system forced fans to use Position Modifiers for even minute changes in SBC squads, while Draft didn't have them altogether. EA Sports has listened to the complaints of the fanbase and made the necessary changes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With players now freely transitioning between their preferred roles, completing SBCs and building Drafts will be much easier. The omission of consumables like Position Modifiers also allows gamers to allocate their funds elsewhere, as purchasing these items from the transfer market was always an annoying but necessary expense.