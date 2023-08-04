FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the most expensive Icon SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far, with Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho being up for grabs. The legendary Brazilian phenom is regarded as one of the most skilled and beloved players to ever grace the sport, and his abilities on the virtual pitch do justice to his reputation as a generational talent.

Cover Star Icons are a brand new addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing special versions to legends who were once on the cover of a game in the legendary series.

With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, this is the ideal time to release such cards, with Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho being the most exciting addition to the roster.

Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

When EA Sports announced the introduction of this card type in FIFA 23 with the reveal of Roberto Carlos as an SBC, gamers were excited about the prospect of a potential Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho SBC as well. Their wish has been granted, with the mercurial Brazilian attacker now being available in-game.

However, the SBC to unlock the former FC Barcelona attacker comes at a hefty cost. This is the most extensive and demanding SBC released so far this year, with a total of 33 segments being required to unlock the card.

How to unlock Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho in FIFA 23?

These are the stipulations mentioned in the various segments of the SBC:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Jogo Bonito

Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Rossoneri

Milan players: Minimum one

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Blaugrana

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League legend

La Liga Santander players: Minimum one

Team overall players: Minimum 88

League Finesse

Serie A TIM Players: Minimum one

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Top Notch

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

92-rated squad

TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

The overall expected cost of the Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho SBC in FIFA 23 is around 5.3 million FUT Coins, much more expensive than his previously released prime version.

This is by far the most expensive SBC to be released during the game cycle of FIFA 23, but with five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot abilities, 98-rated Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho is definitely worth it.