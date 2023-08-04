FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the most expensive Icon SBC of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team so far, with Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho being up for grabs. The legendary Brazilian phenom is regarded as one of the most skilled and beloved players to ever grace the sport, and his abilities on the virtual pitch do justice to his reputation as a generational talent.
Cover Star Icons are a brand new addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, providing special versions to legends who were once on the cover of a game in the legendary series.
With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, this is the ideal time to release such cards, with Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho being the most exciting addition to the roster.
Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho can now be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
When EA Sports announced the introduction of this card type in FIFA 23 with the reveal of Roberto Carlos as an SBC, gamers were excited about the prospect of a potential Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho SBC as well. Their wish has been granted, with the mercurial Brazilian attacker now being available in-game.
However, the SBC to unlock the former FC Barcelona attacker comes at a hefty cost. This is the most extensive and demanding SBC released so far this year, with a total of 33 segments being required to unlock the card.
How to unlock Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho in FIFA 23?
These are the stipulations mentioned in the various segments of the SBC:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Jogo Bonito
- Brazil players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Rossoneri
- Milan players: Minimum one
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Blaugrana
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
League legend
- La Liga Santander players: Minimum one
- Team overall players: Minimum 88
League Finesse
- Serie A TIM Players: Minimum one
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Top Notch
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
92-rated squad
- TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
The overall expected cost of the Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho SBC in FIFA 23 is around 5.3 million FUT Coins, much more expensive than his previously released prime version.
This is by far the most expensive SBC to be released during the game cycle of FIFA 23, but with five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot abilities, 98-rated Cover Star Icon Ronaldinho is definitely worth it.