FIFA 23 Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

With FIFA 23 slowly creeping towards its final few weeks, EA Sports have released the Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC in FUT to commemorate the Brazilian legend's cover photo on FIFA 2003. With the upcoming EA FC 24 slated to release in September, last year's release will be the final football game from EA under the FIFA IP.

As FIFA 23 comes to a close, EA Sports is releasing an upgraded Cover Star Icon version of Icon cards, which celebrate all the iconic players who have graced the FIFA game covers over the years since its inception in 1993. Ardent fans may remember Roberto Carlos shared the cover of FIFA 03 back in 2002 with Ryan Giggs and Edgar Davids.

This article is a guide to the Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC, which will require players to attempt around eight separate tasks that add up to quite an expensive affair. There is also a short analysis of the Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos card to help FIFA 23 players determine whether the Squad Building Challenge is worth it.

The Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC also comes with a loan card task for FIFA 23 players to try the card out

As mentioned, the Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC has several tasks that must be completed before FIFA 23 players can get their hands on the card. However, those reluctant to spend so much fodder at one go can complete the On Loan task to try out Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos for five matches.

Here are the requirements for the On Loan task:

# Of Players in the Squad: Minimum of 11

Player level: Minimum Gold Cards in the Squad

Reward: x1 5-match loan Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos card

Estimated Cost: 7,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

FIFA 23 players looking to pack the main Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos card must complete these tasks within a few weeks. An estimation of the fodder cost of each task has been listed below for players' benefit.

Task 1: Born Legend

# of players: Exactly 11

# of rare cards: Exactly 11

Card level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 2,000 to 5,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: Rising Star

# of players: Exactly 11

# of rare cards: Exactly 11

Card level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,000 to 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3: El Hombre Bala

# of players: Exactly 11

# of players from Real Madrid: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 45,000 to 47,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4: Selecao

# of players: Exactly 11

# of Brazilian cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 70,000 to 72,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 5: Top-notch

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW cards + FUT Champions cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 127,000 to 128,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 6: League Legend

# of players: Exactly 11

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 143,000 to 145,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 7: 89-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW cards + FUT Champions cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 147,000 to 149,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 8: 90-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 171,000 to 177,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC analysis: How does the card fare in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The total fodder cost of completing the Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC is around 725K FUT Coins. However, the reward is the best Roberto Carlos card in FIFA 23, rating-wise. Here is a chart of all the card's stars.

Overall: 97

Position: LB (Alt- LWB)

Pace: 97

Shooting: 90

Passing: 97

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 92

Physicality: 92

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

The high overall stats make the Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos one of the best left-backs in FIFA 23, with high pace, passing, and dribbling stats making him ideal for those counter-attacks that the Brazilian team was known for back in the day.

While the cost of the Cover Star Icon Roberto Carlos SBC is relatively high, the card is a solid addition to most FUT squad's backlines and a part of FIFA game history.