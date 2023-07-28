EA Sports release FUTTIES Team 2 players in FIFA 23, Lionel Messi receives 99-rated version

The second week of FUTTIES is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has revealed a brand new lineup of special cards, including a 99-rated Lionel Messi. This is his first card representing his new club Inter Miami, and he has even received a boost up to five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

FUTTIES is undoubtedly the most entertaining and rewarding promo in the game cycle every year. After a rather slow start to the event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the developers have finally started to deliver the content that gamers were expecting from this much-anticipated promo.

With five-star skill moves, Lionel Messi has now joined the illustrious 99-rated club in FUT 23 alongside Ronaldo and Pele.

Lionel Messi received his first Inter Miami card in Week 2 of FIFA 23 FUTTIES

After the first week of FUTTIES added a 99-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, expectations were high from the second roster. EA Sports has delivered on the hype, revealing a 99-rated version of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who has now become just the fourth player in the game to have an overall rating of 99.

The legendary maestro is not the only overpowered player in this lineup, as the roster is replete with some of the most popular athletes in the virtual world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is also the first instance of Heroes being included in FUTTIES, with the likes of Yaya Toure and Diego Forlan being part of the squad.

Which players are part of FUTTIES Team 2?

FUTBIN @FUTBIN 6pm Content:



- FUTTIES Team 2 in Packs

- FUTTIES Rodri (OBJ)

- FUT Champions Monthly Bonus (OBJ)

- FUTTIES Rodrygo (5 Squads)

- Cover Icon Carlos (9 Squads)

These players have received boosted pink versions:

Lionel Messi: 99

Yaya Toure: 97

Marco Reus: 97

Antoine Griezmann: 96

Franck Kessie: 96

Diego Forlan: 95

Lorenzo Insigne: 95

Denzel Dumfries: 95

All these players have received unique boosts to their skill moves and weak foot capabilities, making them extremely effective in the current meta of the game. Lionel Messi, Franck Kessie, and Lorenzo Insigne have also received Premium FUTTIES versions, making them even more appealing as they will be in full chemistry at all times, regardless of the other players in the squad.

This is a massive improvement over the previous batch of special cards released during FUTTIES Week 1 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and gamers will be hoping for more of the same as the week event progresses.