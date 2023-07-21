EA Sports releases FUTTIES Team 1 players in FIFA 23, Cristiano Ronaldo receives 99-rated version

In a shocking turn of events, EA Sports has transformed FUTTIES into a pack-based promo by releasing a squad of players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge. The Portuguese superstar has received a 99-rated Premium version that will be on full chemistry regardless of the squad he is used in, and he has also received a 5-star weak foot boost.

FUTTIES has historically focused on SBCs and objectives, with only re-released promo cards being added to packs. However, FIFA 23 has been a year of many first occurrences, with the developer choosing to release specific FUTTIES players in packs as well. With this being just the first week of the promo, the arrival of a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo is a promising sign for the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads the FUTTIES Week 1 roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUTTIES is a fan-favorite promo that arrives at the end of the game cycle every year. It is characterized by overpowered players released as pink cards, with special versions from previous promos being added to packs as well. However, this is the first time that EA Sports has added these pink versions to packs as well, while also promising to include FUTTIES versions of Heroes in the future.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man leading the lineup with a boosted version that eclipses his 96-rated TOTS Moments version. He now possesses only the third 99-rated card of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and could very well be the best striker in the game.

Which players are part of FUTTIES Week 1 in FIFA 23?

Compared to other promos, this roster features very few players, which could be an indication that EA Sports will be focusing on SBC content for the most part. These are the footballers included in the lineup:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 99

Julian Alvarez: 97

Angel Di Maria: 97

Joe Gomez: 96

Ismael Bennacer: 95

Gedson Fernandes: 94

Ronaldo, Gedson, and Di Maria are also Premium versions, and will be on full chemistry at all times. However, they are not similar to Heroes as they do not provide double league chemistry points. On the contrary, regular FUTTIES items offer double league chemistry points, but are not on full chemistry by default.

EA Sports has also added a host of players from previous FIFA 23 promos back into packs, including TOTY Icons, Winter Wildcards, and FUT Centurions. While most of these are no longer usable in the game's current meta, it is still extremely enjoyable to have so many special cards up for grabs.