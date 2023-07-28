After slowly revealing new additions to the EA FC 24 Hero roster over the course of a few days, EA Sports has finally showcased the complete lineup of UCL/UWCL Heroes, with Sneijder and Kompany leading the line. These legendary players established themselves as all-time greats in their respective leagues, and these new items will pay tribute to their performances in European tournaments.

Not only does this squad introduce a host of new Heroes to EA FC 24, it also confirms the addition of female footballing legends to Ultimate Team. With the likes of Alex Scott and Sonia Bompastor joining Vincent Kompany, Wesley Sneijder and the rest, the upcoming title will have the most diverse and inclusive roster in the series' history.

Wesley Sneijder and Vincent Kompany are 2 of the many new CL Heroes added to EA FC 24

UCL and UWCL Heroes are the replacements for the World Cup Heroes released during FIFA 23 as part of the celebrations surrounding the greatest tournament in the world. These are boosted versions of regular Hero items like Kompany and Sneijder, and will even be part of the pre-order benefits for gamers who purchase the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24.

This lineup features players who have never been part of the series following their retirement, as well as several legends who have been downgraded from Icons to Heroes, like Rui Costa and Jari Litmanen. Additionally, this is also the first instance of female legends being part of the series, with players like Alex Scott, Bompastor, and Kessler, being included alongside the likes of Kompany, Sneijder, Tevez, and Berbatov.

Which players will receive UCL/UWCL Hero items in EA FC 24?

This is the confirmed lineup of CL Heroes revealed by EA Sports:

Wesley Sneijder: 91

Gianluca Vialli: 91

Nadine Kessler: 90

Carlitos Tevez: 90

Bixente Lizarazu: 90

Dimitar Berbatov: 89

Sonia Bompastor: 89

Paolo Futre: 89

Vincent Kompany: 89

Jari Litmanen: 89

Steve McManaman: 89

Rui Costa: 89

Tomas Rosicky: 88

Alex Scott: 88

Ludovic Giuly: 88

Ramires: 87

Nwankwo Kanu: 87

John Arne Riise: 87

Damarcus Beasley: 86

These are some of the most beloved and popular names in their respective leagues, and their contributions at the highest level in European football has earned them these special items in EA FC 24. Gamers can obtain one of these overpowered cards for free by pre-ordering the game's Ultimate Edition before August 22.

This also marks the return of the collaboration between Marvel and EA Sports, depicting Heroes like Kompany and Sneijder as superheroes in the dynamic images of their virtual cards. This is a rather fitting feature, as these athletes are nothing short of superheroes to the millions of fans around the globe who look up to them and admire their skill.