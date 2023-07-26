FIFA 23 leak hints at Ronaldinho, Rooney, and more receiving End of an Era Icon versions 

A leak on Twitter hinted at the arrival of End of an Era Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and recent rumors suggest that past FIFA cover stars like Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney will be part of its roster. Such legends have been depicted on the covers of older titles in this iconic franchise, cementing their legacy as fan favorites. End of an Era SBCs are usually dedicated to footballers either retiring or leaving a club after years of service.

However, Icons fall under neither category, leaving gamers confused about the idea of these challenges. Recent leaks have provided gamers with some insight into their concept, suggesting that players like Ronaldinho and Rooney could feature in the lineup of End of an Era Icons.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/ArcadeFUT.

Legendary players like Ronaldinho and Wayne Rooney could arrive as End of an Era Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 is the last game bearing the "FIFA" name. With the historic partnership between EA Sports and the International Federation of Football Association coming to an end, this franchise is being rebranded as EA Sports FC. If leaks are to be believed, the developers will be celebrating the past years of gaming excellence by releasing players like Ronaldinho and Rooney as End of an Era Icons in FIFA 23.

Which players are included in the End of an Era lineup?

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade 🤯



This is the fifa cover stars list:

Rooney

Beckham

Campbell

Scholes

Lampard

Ronaldinho

Roberto Carlos

Kaka

Bergkamp

Henry

Vieira

Del Piero

Shevchenko ICON EOAE cards should be for FIFA cover starsThis is the fifa cover stars list:RooneyBeckhamCampbellScholesLampardRonaldinhoRoberto CarlosKakaBergkampHenryVieiraDel PieroShevchenko

This leak above is based on the theory that EA Sports will choose players who have previously been on covers of previous games. Among the Icons present in Ultimate Team, these names have featured on past titles in this series:

Ronaldinho

Wayne Rooney

David Beckham

Sol Campbell

Paul Scholes

Frank Lampard

Roberto Carlos

Kaka

Denis Bergkamp

Patrick Vieira

Thierry Henry

Andriy Shevchenko

Alessandro Del Piero

All these legends are fan favorites in Ultimate Team due to their overpowered nature, with most of them already possessing special versions. If the leak proves to be true, the likes of Ronaldinho, Rooney, Vieira, Henry, Kaka, and Roberto Carlos will be extremely overpowered with their new and upgraded cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Ronaldinho already possesses a TOTY Icon variant in this game, while Rooney has a FUT Birthday item with five-star skills. If either indeed receives another special version, that item will definitely be highly sought-after.