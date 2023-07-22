FIFA 23 FUTTIES 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC (July 22): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With FUTTIES now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC. This SBC has been a recurring theme over the past few weeks, allowing gamers to try and obtain some of the most overpowered cards in the game, including TOTY, Trophy Titans, FUT Birthday, and Shapeshifters versions of these legendary players.

Despite the changes to the chemistry system of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team making Heroes more desirable than Icons, the latter is still more overpowered in their abilities on the virtual pitch. These legends of the sport are in a league of their own when it comes to their prowess in their respective roles, and gamers will be eager to complete the SBC and test their luck.

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team FUTTIES 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC is the first SBC to offer Shapeshifter Icons

Previous iterations of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC consisted of Prime Icon variants, which are somewhat outdated in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, the refreshed version released during FUTTIES now contains Shapeshifter Icons, which are by far the most coveted versions of these legends. This makes the SBC highly tempting to anyone looking to upgrade their squad in FUT.

How to complete the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of three squads, each with requirements, restrictions, and pack rewards. These segments get progressively more demanding and feature the following stipulations that gamers must adhere to:

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments player: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 180,000 FUT coins, which is highly reasonable for an SBC of this caliber. The price is influenced heavily by the requirement of Team of the Season or Team of the Season Moments versions, but gamers can bring this cost down by crafting the TOTS or TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Is the SBC worth completing?

Shapeshifters Icons are some of the most overpowered players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the likes of 99-rated Pele, 98-rated Thierry Henry, and Garrincha being part of the available rewards alongside TOTY Ronaldinho and Gullit, the potential pros of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC far outweigh the price of completion.

Gamers can also reduce costs by using untradeable items in their clubs. With FUTTIES going live in FUT 23, it is easier than ever to obtain high-rated fodder and complete this SBC.