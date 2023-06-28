FIFA 23 TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With Team of the Season players being required in almost every major SBC, EA Sports has finally released the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With Shapeshifters now being live, the supply of Team of the Season items has dried up while the demand continues to rise. This makes the latest Upgrade SBC all the more appealing.

EA Sports has provided gamers with many player SBCs during the Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, most requiring Team of the Season items.

Gamers have been asking the developers to provide them with a supply for these versions, and their requests have been answered with the latest TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC.

The Team of the Season event was a massive success, with gamers being treated to seven weeks of exciting content and new weekly roster releases. There was no shortage of TOTS items during the course of the promo, but the demand for these players during the Shapeshifters promo has caused their prices to skyrocket.

EA Sports released a similar SBC earlier, but it was quickly removed as it contained TOTS Moments items despite them not being advertised. While compensation for those packs is yet to be delivered, the latest SBC provides gamers some respite.

How to complete the TOTS or TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this exciting pack consists of two squads, each with its own stipulations. These are the specific requirements of each individual segment:

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

These requirements are rather simplistic, with the overall expected cost of the SBC being around 85,000 FUT coins. While this might initially seem rather expensive, gamers can easily craft the SBC with untradeable items from their club. The SBC will be available in FIFA 23 for the next 29 days and can be completed once per day, giving fans access to plenty of Team of the Season players.

Is it worth completing the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Almost every major SBC currently requires a Team of the Season item, which has made these versions extremely rare. This makes the latest TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC an extremely valuable commodity for gamers looking to get their hands on SBC fodder.

While the SBC certainly isn't cheap, the possibility of potentially obtaining elite-tier meta players like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Neymar makes it worthwhile for gamers looking to upgrade their FUT squads.

