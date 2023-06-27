FIFA 23 End of an Era N'Golo Kante SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the End of an Era N'Golo Kante SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, celebrating the Frenchman's legacy in European football. The midfield superstar has won it all during his time in England with both Chelsea and Leicester City, and with his transfer to Al Ittihad being confirmed, his latest special card provides an accurate depiction of his career.

The world of football has been replete with massive transfers recently. Several big names have left their long-time employers to either retire or embark on new adventures with other teams.

The latest End of an Era N'Golo Kante SBC is a tribute to the legendary French midfielder, who won numerous trophies during his stint in European football.

End of an Era N'golo Kante can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Kante has been widely regarded as one of the most formidable defensive midfielders in Europe for years. He burst onto the scene with Leicester City during their stellar title-winning run, with his impressive performances earning him a move to London giants Chelsea. He then proceeded to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with the Blues, securing his legacy as an all-time great.

How to unlock End of an Era N'Golo Kante in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As a Premium SBC item, this special version of the French midfielder also comes at a hefty price. The SBC comprises eight segments, each featuring its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the squad restrictions of each squad:

Tactical Emulation

Players from Chelsea: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

France

Players from France: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Top Form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The expected cost of the SBC is around 1.4 million FUT coins, which is understandable considering the caliber of the card on offer and the price of high-rated fodder items in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The SBC will be available in the game for the next two weeks, giving players plenty of time to gradually work their way through these expensive squads.

Is it worth unlocking End of an Era N'Golo Kante in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Kante has had several incredible special cards in Ultimate Team over the years. With his transfer to Al Ittihad in the ROSHN Saudi League, this could potentially be his final end-game level version in FUT, making it a nostalgic item for fans of the sport. While the SBC is expensive, players can use untradeable items from their clubs to bring the cost down, making it a worthwhile venture.

