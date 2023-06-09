FIFA 23 End of an Era Roberto Firmino SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The End of an Era Roberto Firmino SBC has arrived in FIFA 23, allowing players to complete a dedicated Squad Building Challenge to get their hands on a unique and boosted item. With FUT teeming with new promos, such as the Award Winner series, this End of an Era revision of cards is a fine way of giving players some much-needed upgrades, and they also commemorate changes in footballers' careers.

The non-repeatable challenge has quite a few tasks and will not be a cheap investment. This End of an Era Firmino SBC guide aims to help players complete FIFA 23's new inclusion and also provides an analysis of Roberto Firmino's card to aid them in determining whether the Squad Building Challenge is worth attempting.

The End of An Era Roberto Firmino SBC comes with a steep cost but offers ample rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With FUT entering its final stages, many highly-rated and upgraded cards have been introduced in this game. FIFA 23's End of An Era revision not only commemorates Roberto Firmino's departure from Liverpool but also offers a boosted item dedicated to him for those who missed out on the Team of the Season and Awards promos.

As such, this SBC does not disappoint, adding the Liverpool forward's best-rated card to FIFA 23. To pack the item without spending a fortune on FUT's transfer market, you will need to complete five tasks. Here are all the restrictions and rules for each task, with an estimated fodder cost listed below:

Task 1- The Reds

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 85

Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 65,000 to 75,000 FUT Coins Across Platforms

Task 2- Premier League

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: x1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 90,000 to 100,000 FUT Coins Across Platforms

Task 3- Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of TOTW + TOTS players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: x1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 135,000 to 155,000 FUT Coins Across Platforms

Task 4- 89 Rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: x1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 180,000 to 200,000 FUT Coins Across Platforms

Is the End of an Era Roberto Firmino SBC worth attempting?

The End of an Era Roberto Firmino card has an overall rating of 93, with 90-or-above stats in dribbling, shooting, and pace. This makes it the best-rated item related to this player in FIFA 23. Here are all the stats of Firmino's card for your perusal:

Overall: 93

Position: CF (Alt - ST)

Pace: 90

Shooting: 93

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 95

Defense: 71

Physicality: 85

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 4 Star

This item's upgraded stats certainly make the End of an Era Roberto Firmino SBC worth attempting, even though it would take around 500K FUT coins to complete it. Of course, using preexisting fodder items would help reduce that cost, making this inclusion much more manageable.

