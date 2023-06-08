All leaked FIFA 23 ROW TOTS players, featuring Mikautadze, Claesson, and more

With the Team of the Season promo's final week approaching, social media leaks suggest that Georges Mikautadze and Victor Claesson will lead FIFA 23's Rest of the World TOTS lineup. This roster will feature some top players from various minor leagues around the world and potentially reward them for their contributions with special versions in FUT.

ROW TOTS usually accompanies the Ultimate Team of the Season in Ultimate Team, serving as the last hurrah for this title's TOTS promo. It provides gamers with a chance to obtain some of the most overpowered players in this game.

With Award Winners and Ultimate TOTS arriving soon in FIFA 23, leaked information on social media has hinted at Mikautadze and Claesson headlining a stunning squad of ROW players.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Georges Mikautadze, Victor Claesson, and others rumored to arrive as ROW TOTS players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite not being super popular leagues among mainstream audiences, the football competitions featured in ROW Team of the Season provide fans with enthralling football action every year. The players included in this rumored lineup have stood out among their peers by being instrumental in their club's success, potentially earning boosted versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

With that out of the way, here are the footballers rumored to arrive as minor league TOTS players:

Georges Mikautadze

Victor Claesson

Craig Goodwin

Amahl Pellegrino

Davidson

Fabio Lucioni

Tolgay Arslan

Alberto Brignoli

Daniel Munoz

Zoran Arsenic

Andrei Artean

These names are from various leagues, from the second French division to the Belgian Pro League.

As the athletes headlining this squad, both Georges Mikautadze and Victor Claesson have had an unparalleled influence on the pitch for their respective teams. The former is the top scorer in French football's second division for Metz. On the other hand, Victor has been a crucial part of the Danish league leaders FC Copenhagen.

With some of the most popular and prominent names from these competitions rumored to arrive as special ROW TOTS versions, the promo will undoubtedly be a success in Ultimate Team, especially with local football fans,

