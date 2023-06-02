EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS players, Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao lead the charge

The official Serie A TOTS roster is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the attacking prowess of players like Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen on full display. These superstars have taken the league by storm with their stellar form, and their influence on their team's performance has been rewarded with special cards in the world of Ultimate Team.

Napoli cruised to a comfortable title victory this season, winning the Scudetto after decades. Their success can largely be attributed to their talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who has earned a well-deserved TOTS version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While AC Milan failed to retain their title, their star forward Rafael Leao was as impressive as ever, earning a spot in Serie A TOTS as well.

Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen spearhead Serie A TOTS attack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite not being the most competitive title race in Europe, Serie A offered its fair share of enthralling football action over the course of the season. There were multiple standout performers over the campaign's duration, leading by example and helping their teams secure victory on multiple occasions. These players have been rewarded with Serie A TOTS items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The roster is led by Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen. The former was named the MVP last season as AC Milan lifted the title, and he has maintained his form this season as well. Meanwhile, the latter has been in sublime goal-scoring form, leading Napoli to an amazing title victory.

Which players are included in Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23?

These footballers are part of the official Team of the Season roster and have received boosted versions:

Rafael Leao: 97

Victor Osimhen: 97

Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia: 96

Paolo Dybala: 95

Nicolo Barella: 95

Lautaro Martinez: 95

Theo Hernandez: 94

Adrien Rabiot: 94

Chris Smalling: 94

Gleison Bremer: 93

Wojciech Szczesny: 93

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 92

Sandro Tonali: 92

Gabriel Strefezza: 90

Kim Min Jae: 89

Some players narrowly missed out being included in the TOTS lineup despite having impressive performances this season. EA Sports has recognized their contributions by providing them with TOTS Moments versions instead:

Angel Di Maria: 93

Fikayo Tomori: 92

Jan Cuadrado: 91

Who are the best players in FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS?

As the two highest-rated players in the lineup, Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen will undoubtedly be overpowered in the current meta of the game. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the other half of Napoli's attacking duo, will also be exceptional due to his new five-star skill move boost.

The likes of Paolo Dybala, Nicolo Barella, Theo Hernandez, and Fikayo Tomori will also be highly sought-after, as they are renowned for being overpowered in the world of Ultimate Team.

