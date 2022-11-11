FIFA 23 Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC is live in FIFA 23, and players can add another special team to their Ultimate Team squad. With the latest release, the earlier leaks about the Portuguese winning the title have now been confirmed. The SBC has gone live before all the FUT World Cup content will arrive tonight.

POTM SBCs are special challenges that are unlocked every month for all the major European leagues. These challenges unlock special cards that a player can add to their Ultimate Team squad. Completing the challenges is the only way for players to obtain these cards since they're unavailable on the market.

Let's look at what players need to do to complete the Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC and unlock the special card. Players can also determine the cost of completing these challenges and evaluate if it's worth their time and coins.

Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC in FIFA 23 offers a brilliant card that can rank very high on the meta

There are three challenges FIFA 23 players will have to undertake to complete the Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC. Each of the three tasks has instructions that will have to be followed while completing the squads. Let's take a look at the conditions of each task.

Task 1 - Top form

IF Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Portugal

# of players from Portugal: Minimum One

IF Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

By completing the Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC, players will also get three packs that can be opened for more rewards. To complete the SBC, one can estimate around 185,00 FUT coins. The amount will go up slightly for PC gamers, but it will ultimately depend on the amount of fodder.

The more a FIFA 23 player uses, the lower the final cost will be. It will increase the valuation of the final rewards, and the Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC is well worth completing for the given price. Moreover, the packs could also offer some interesting rewards, including high-value cards.

The 87-rated LW card can also be played as an LM with the help of a position modifier. The strongest area of the card is the 93 Pace, which makes it one of the fastest additions in FIFA 23. It forms an incredible combination with the 89 Dribbling and four-star Skill Moves.

There are some weaknesses of the card obtained by completing the Rafael Leao Serie A POTM SBC. The 81 Shooting and 80 Passing aren't sufficient in the current scenario, so players should look to increase their ratings with the help of chemistry styles.

It's a great card, and the price is quite justified. Moreover, the final costs could be lowered with fodder, and it can be an excellent addition for those using squads made of Serie A cards.

