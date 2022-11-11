Miguel Almiron has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Month for October, with an SBC being released in FIFA 23 to celebrate his victory. The Newcastle player has had an incredible career resurgence at the club, leading them to several victories and securing a top-four placement in the league heading into the international break.

Newcastle United have taken the Premier League by storm this season, performing far better than fans expected and securing points against high-level opposition, including reigning champions Manchester City. They are currently third in the league table, much to the delight of fans around the world, and Miguel Almiron has been crucial to the team's success with his consistent performances.

Miguel Almiron beat the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to win the Premier League POTM in FIFA 23

Almiron has been one of Newcastle's best players this season, a stark contrast to how his career began at the English football club. The Paraguayan forward has scored eight goals in fourteen appearances this season, spearheading Newcastle's attack with stunning efficiency, and his efforts have been rewarded with a POTM award and a special SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What are POTM Miguel Almiron's stats in FIFA 23?

The POTM card has an overall rating of 85, which is a massive upgrade over his 78-rated base gold version. He possesses the following attributes in the game's six key aspects:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 82

Defending: 60

Passing: 81

Physicality: 70

He has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot in FIFA 23, and is rather versatile in-game considering that he can play as a RW, RM, CM, or CAM. All of this makes him a valuable addition to any squad in FUT 23 and his SBC will appeal to many gamers who use Premier League squads in the game.

How to complete the POTM Miguel Almiron SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Squad Building Challenge consists of only two segments, with both providing gamers with separate pack rewards upon completion. These are all of the requirements specified in the individual segments of the SBC:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

Expected cost: 35,000 FUT coins

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad Rating: 85

Expected cost: 61,000 coins

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Is it worth completing the POTM Almiron SBC?

Overall, the POTM SBC costs around 96,000 FUT coins to complete in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and will reportedly offer an incredible card from one of the most popular leagues in the world. Experienced FUT fans will be able to further reduce the cost of this SBC with untradeable cards already present in their club, especially with the Division Rivals Milestones rewards that were released recently.

The individual segments of the SBC also offer tradeable pack rewards, which can be rather enticing along with the upcoming World Cup-themed promos in FIFA 23 Utimate Team. Lucky fans might be able to obtain one of the new Path to Glory cards from these packs and later sell them on the FUT transfer market or add them to their squad.

