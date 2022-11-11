FIFA 23 Path to Glory promo: All major leaked cards featuring Christopher Nkunku, Marco Reus, and more

Marco Reus and Christopher Nkunku could be two of the most wanted cards in the upcoming FIFA 23 Path to Glory promo. It will be released later tonight, and gamers will be able to get their hands on some unique cards for their Ultimate Team squad.

The upcoming promo will be the first instance of World-Cup-themed additions being made to Ultimate Team. EA Sports has planned to integrate the two content, which will make it easier for players to improve their main squad. They will be able to do so with the help of different cards, packs, and more.

EA Sports has not officially disclosed any cards set to arrive as part of the Path to Glory promo. However, Nkunku and Reus are two of the several that have been leaked online. More importantly, FIFA 23 players have got a glimpse of their stats and how useful they might be in the game. While official releases can always deviate from leaks, major changes are unlikely.

Reus and Nkunku's Path to Glory leaked cards have a strong set of stats in FIFA 23

While EA Sports is yet to reveal the cards coming with the Path to Glory promo, important information has been revealed. This includes the release date and time, which stands at November 11, 6:00 pm UK Time. Another important reveal has been the upgrade pattern of the cards.

Every card will be able to gain overall, traits, and more based on the real-life performances of their nation. The deeper they reach in the FIFA World Cup, the more improvements their cards will receive. Even without the upgrades, Nkunku and Reus look quite robust considering the FIFA 23 meta.

Nkunku has been very popular in the community this year, and his 88-rated CF card could become even more famous. It comes with 90 Pace, and a chance for it to gain 5* Skill Moves and 5* Weak Foot. On top of that, there are 90 Dribbling, 85 Shooting, and 84 Passing, making him a must-have for every FIFA 23 player.

Like Nkunku, Reus' Path to Glory card is a CF in the game but has one higher overall. While the 80 Pace needs to be improved with a chemistry style, it will be a potent option that players might be interested in looking into. The German will be missing the FIFA World Cup due to an injury, but Germany's triumphs could greatly improve his card.

Serie A squads could get a significant boost due to an upcoming Hirving Lozano Path to Glory card. The 87-rated RW card will be incredibly fast due to a 97 Pace rating. It has some robust stats in other areas as well and could become even more potent with upgrades in the future.

Christian Pulisic seems to be another exciting addition who would fit well with Premier League squads. Like Lozano and Nkunku, Pulisic will be pretty mobile with 92 Pace, and hard-to-tackle due to his 91 Dribbling. The Shooting and Passing stats seem a little limited, so that will be one area for players to work upon.

It remains to be seen whether Nkunku, Reus, and the other notable names make it to the final FIFA 23 Path to Glory release. While these cards are expected to be in the packs, rumors exist about new additions coming via objectives and SBCs.

