FIFA 23 leaks hint at AC Milan star Rafael Leao winning Serie A POTM for October

Rafael Leao is set to become the Serie A POTM in October, and FIFA 23 will get a new SBC with his special card as a reward. While the official rewards aren't out yet, the fresh leak comes from FUT Sheriff. The AC Milan star was one of the five contenders for the award, and many had predicted his victory.

EA Sports releases special SBCs for the best footballers from the major European leagues every month. These players are chosen based on votes from the community. Last month, Kim Min-Jae got a unique card as part of the SBC. While the new one hasn't been released yet, fans will surely be excited.

Rafael Leao's base card in FIFA 23 is quite strong in the meta and has incredible pace and agility. Both departments could receive some massive boosts if the leaks turn out to be true. Let's take a look at what kind of stats the Portuguese POTM card can have.

Leao's leaked Serie A POTM card in FIFA 23 looks extremely strong for in-game meta

It's almost certain that the leaked card will appear in FIFA 23 as part of an SBC. EA Sports has consistently followed the pattern regarding POTM SBCs.This is quite fair, given how strong tonight's leaked card looks.

According to the leaks, players will get an 87-rated card with three boosts. The card has LW as its base position but will likely have alternate positions to promote flexible choices. As expected, the card's strongest area is its Pace, with a 93 rating.

Leao has always enjoyed a healthy pace in the game, and the leaked POTM card will be no different. Dribbling will be another key suit of his, with an 89 rating. Boasting 82 Shooting, FIFA 23 players might have to use a suitable chemistry style to make Leao more potent in front of goal.

It should be noted that while the card and its associated stats have been leaked, nothing is official yet. Readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation, as it will provide information about the SBC and its cost.

The valuation of the card will be quite high due to the leaked stats, and it will also fit well with Serie A-based FIFA 23 squads. Additionally, it would add an extra link for those using RTTK Bennacer in their squads.

