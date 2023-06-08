FIFA 23 Season 7 Rewards: End date, all level rewards, and more

EA Sports has revealed the latest Season 7 rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with exciting players like Shapeshifters Toni Kroos and Trophy Titans Del Piero up for grabs over the next 42 days. Not only do these reward tiers provide gamers with an incentive to grind the game until the end of the season, but they also herald the arrival of Shapeshifters as an upcoming event.

Team of the Season has been a massive success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and a large part of its popularity can be attributed to TOTS Season Swaps. Spanning the course of the entire event, this seasonal reward system allowed gamers to grind for some extremely enticing players and packs. Season 7 offers more of the same, especially with players like Toni Kroos and Del Piero being part of the lineup.

FIFA 23 Season 7 offers fans the chance to unlock special versions of Toni Kroos and Alessandro Del Piero

With Team of the Season coming to an end and TOTS Season Swaps expiring, gamers have an all-new set of rewards to grind for in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is the seventh season of the game cycle, and it could potentially be the conclusive set before the arrival of EA Sports FC in the summer.

Similar to its predecessors, Season 7 offers a blend of players and pack-based rewards. However, as the title of the season suggests, it also introduces Shapeshifters players into the mix, including Toni Kroos and Thiago Silva.

FIFA 23 Season 7 will end in 42 days on July 20, giving gamers plenty of time to unlock these players before the arrival of EA Sports FC, which is expected to will mark a new era in the world of football simulation games.

What are the rewards on offer in FIFA 23 Season 7?

These are the various reward tiers of the latest Season in FIFA 23:

Level 1: Multicolor Stadium theme

Level 2: 75+ Rare Gold players pack

Level 3: One Team Badge

Level 4: 83+ Double Player Pack

Level 5: TOTS player pack/ Five 84+ players pack

Level 6: One Team Tifo

Level 7: 83+ Rare Gold players pack

Level 8: One Team - Black and Blue tifo

Level 9: Three 83+ players pack

Level 10: Shapeshifters Thiago Silva/ 85 x 10 players pack

Level 11: One Team-Blend Badge

Level 12: 81+ Two players pack

Level 13: One Team- Blue and Red Tifo

Level 14: 86+ Two Players pack

Level 15: Seven 84+ players pack/ Shapeshifters pack

Level 16: One Team- Blend Tifo

Level 17: 85+ two players pack

Level 18: One Team- Blue and Red badge

Level 19: 84+ Rare Gold player pack

Level 20: Fantasy FUT Heroes Park Ji Sung/ Twenty Five 84+ players pack

Level 21: One Team- Multicolor 1 Tifo

Level 22: 81+ Two rare gold players pack

Level 23: One Team- Multicolor 2 Tifo

Level 24: 86+ Two Players pack

Level 25: Five 85+ Players pack

Level 26: One Team - Multicolor

Level 27: 81+ Two Rare Gold Players

Level 28: Ten 82+ Rated Rare players

Level 29: One Team- Multicolor 3 tifo

Level 30: Shapeshifters Toni Kroos/ Thirty 84+ players pack

Level 31: 85+ Two players pack

Level 32: 83+ rare gold players pack

Level 33: One Team- Gold Tifo

Level 34: 1 of 3 85+ rare gold players PP

Level 35: 85 x 10 players pack/ Special player pick

Level 36: Multicolor animated tifo

Level 37: Three 84+ players pack

Level 38: Five 85+ players pack

Level 39: 86+ two players pack

Level 40: Trophy Titans Del Piero/ Twenty five 85+ players pack/ 1 of 4 90+ Prime/TOTY/FBDay/TT Icon PP

These tiers can be unlocked by obtaining XP through objectives. With Award Winners beginning on Friday, gamers have plenty of opportunities to do so and make progress in FIFA 23 Season 7.

