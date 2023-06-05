FIFA 23 leak hints at Shapeshifters being the next promo in Ultimate Team

After an exciting few weeks of festivities, the Team of the Season event is approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with a leak on social media suggesting that the Shapeshifters event will arrive in the game. This will be the third time the promo will be implemented in the world of Ultimate Team, much to the delight of players worldwide.

The concept of Shapeshifters is exciting, as it features footballers in new positions, adding a refreshing twist to the game. With the promo arriving after Team of the Season, these football stars will undoubtedly receive a significant boost and rival some of the best cards in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Shapeshifters event may succeed Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Shapeshifters promo was first introduced in FIFA 20 with the unique concept of taking footballers outside their comfort zone and placing them in new positions as players add them to their FUT squads. The promo made a comeback in FIFA 22 at the end of the game cycle, with four separate squads of overpowered players added to the game.

If the leak from Twitter/FIFAUTeam is to be believed, the event will soon return to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This recent revelation gives players hope that rumors and speculations circulating on social media may come true.

When will the Shapeshifters promo begin in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Serie A Team of the Season is currently live in Ultimate Team, celebrating the contributions of the best performers in the top flight of Italian football.

If EA Sports adheres to its schedule from previous years, this week will be followed by the Ultimate TOTS reveal, ending the Team of the Season promo and heralding the arrival of the rumored Shapeshifters event in FIFA 23.

Which players will be featured in the promo roster?

While there have been no leaks regarding the footballers included in the promo lineup, players are speculating that EA Sports will end the game cycle on a high note by providing boosted variants to some of the biggest names in the sport.

The FIFA 22 roster comprised the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and N'golo Kante. Thus, one can expect more big names this year too.

