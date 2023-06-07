FIFA 23 leak hints at possible Roberto Firmino End of an Era SBC coming to Ultimate Team

If the latest FIFA 23 rumors have any merit, Roberto Firmino End of an Era SBC could be a reality very soon. The latest leak comes from content specialists FIFAUTeam, who posted the information on their Twitter account. This will be great news for all the footballer's fans, and they could soon have a great item to remember the Brazilian's contribution to Liverpool.

No official information about Roberto Firmino End of an Era SBC is available as EA Sports has yet to confirm the news. However, specific predictions can be made about the upcoming SBC card and how it could be made available to the community. End of an Era cards have a predictable pattern regarding FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

All information about the rumored Roberto Firmino End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23

End of an Era cards are released for footballers who have recently announced their retirement from world football. Firmino has decided to call it quits for Liverpool but will continue to play professional football. Nevertheless, the latest leak indicates that the Roberto Firmino End of an Era SBC will appear shortly.

The stats of the particular card remains unknown, and here are the predicted numbers.

Overall: 94

Position: CF

Pace: 92

Shooting: 92

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 97

Defense: 75

Physicality: 89

It's worth noting that these aren't the official stats of the card. The only way to know about the actual attributes will be after the release of the Roberto Firmino End of an Era SBC. There's a possible chance that Firmino's special card could belong to a different promo, but End of an Era seems to be the likeliest option.

It remains to be seen when the SBC will be released in the coming days, and it could happen as early as during the UTOTS promo. The upcoming event is set to go live on June 9, 2023, and the unique challenge could be released with it.

It remains to be seen what kind of completion cost the SBC will have. The community will undoubtedly hope that the challenge will be affordable so everyone can enjoy Firmino's special card in FIFA 23, which will be in remembrance of his terrific performances for Liverpool.

