Karim Benzema broke a Cristiano Ronaldo record in his final game for Real Madrid, against Athletic Bilbao. The Frenchman is now the leading goal-scorer against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Fans on Twitter went into a meltdown watching the action unfold.
The first half was a cagey affair as both sides failed to score. Bilbao, though, had a golden opportunity from the penalty spot. Thibaut Courtois was at his best to deny Mikel Vesga.
The visitors eventually took the lead in the second half through Oihan Sancet. Their move started after Dani Ceballos lost the ball. While Courtois kept out Sancet's initial effort, he found the back of the net on the rebound (49').
Karim Benzema signed off as a Los Blancos player in style as he scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute. The Frenchman scored from the penalty spot and recorded his 18th goal against Bilbao, breaking Ronaldo's record. The goal also marked the Frenchman's 354th for the Spanish club.
Los Blancos had to be satisfied with a draw and ended the season in the third place with 78 points on the board, one less than city rivals Atletico.
Here are some of the best reactions as Real Madrid's final game of the season ended all square against Athletic Bilbao:
Real Madrid will have a new look attack next season as Karim Benzema and other stars leave
The end of the season marks the end of an era at Real Madrid. Stalwarts like Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, and more leave the club. Hence, the club will look to bolster the team in the transfer market.
Kai Havertz and Harry Kane are Los Blancos' two primary targets to reinforce their attack. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are the only two attackers from the current team that will stay next season.
A deal for Havertz is expected to cost around €50 million to €60 million plus add-ons, according to Florian Plettenberg. Kane, meanwhile, is expected to cost north of €100 million.
Replacing Benzema will be the hardest part of the job. He is the club's all-time second-highest goalscorer, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Benzema was also the club's most important attacker in recent seasons. How Los Blancos fills his void remains to be seen.
