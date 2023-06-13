Why was the FIFA 23 TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC removed? Exploring all details behind EA Sports' decision to remove the challenge

The TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC was an exciting addition to FIFA 23 when it was released earlier on June 12. The challenge provided another opportunity for the community to get guaranteed Team of the Season promo cards for their squads. However, within a couple of hours, EA Sports officially tweeted about the SBC being removed from Ultimate Team. Since then, there haven't been any new updates, and players can no longer complete the challenge.

What has puzzled many is the possible reason why EA Sports made the decision to remove the SBC in the first place. In the official tweet, the developers stated that the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC did not contain the correct rewards, but they didn't elaborate further. Thanks to the community, the possible reason behind the decision has been deciphered.

What led to the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC's removal from FIFA 23?

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect The TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC did not contain the correct rewards and has been temporarily removed from the game. It will return later and impacted players will receive corrected rewards in-game in the coming days. The TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC did not contain the correct rewards and has been temporarily removed from the game. It will return later and impacted players will receive corrected rewards in-game in the coming days.

The TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC's description was pretty clear - players will get a special pack after completing the challenge. This pack will either provide a TOTS card or a TOTS Moments card. The latter are special items of footballers who missed out on the main TOTS squads in their respective leagues.

While the completion cost of the SBC was around 60,000 FUT coins, the underlying conditions meant every player could complete it at least once. However, it soon became evident that TOTS Moments cards were not in the pack. There are even instances of FIFA 23 players reporting about it on social media - Twitter, in particular.

BOP/MIXI SIMP @Wav3y_Jose I opened the TOTS OR TOTS MOMENTS pack and there’s no tots moments I opened the TOTS OR TOTS MOMENTS pack and there’s no tots moments 😭

EA Sports then tweeted about the incident as well. It's unclear as to what led to this error in the first place, but this isn't the first time a special pack in FIFA 23 hasn't worked as intended.

When will the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC come back in FIFA 23?

As of writing, EA Sports hasn't posted any new information about the fate of this SBC, and whether it will return at all is unclear at this point. However, there's a chance that the SBC might be relaunched later today, June 13, at 6 pm UK time. Readers are advised to follow the game's Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the latest news.

EA Sports has also stated that there will be some form of compensation for those affected by this error. The contents and the time frame of the compensation are yet to be revealed.

