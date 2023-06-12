FIFA 23 TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 has a new challenge in the form of the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC, which appears at the latter end of the Team of the Season promo. Over the last month and a half, players have added some amazing cards to their Ultimate Team squads. They could have yet another chance to add a great item by completing tonight's challenge. The only task will be to complete the SBC before it expires from the mode.

The first step towards completing it is to estimate the possible amount of FUT coins that players will have to spend for the necessary fodder. This will help them decide if they should complete tonight's squad-building challenge. The best way to determine the potential cost is by analyzing the tasks in the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

How to complete the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23?

Despite the potential chance of getting an amazing item in exchange, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC. You must complete a task according to its stated terms and conditions within the allotted period.

Task - TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC

TOTS Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The tasks of the latest challenge are quite easy, and earlier SBCs of the same kind had higher demands. If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, tonight's SBC will cost around 60,000 FUT coins. You can reduce it further by using cards already in your Ultimate Team squad.

Not only is the TOTS or TOTS Moments Upgrade SBC repeatable, but it is also available for the next three days. You can use the Division Rivals rewards handed out on Thursday as well. There's still time to secure eight wins and get some valuable packs.

Another alternative is to complete the different resource-item challenges currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Some are simple and easy, and you can keep attempting them multiple times. This is an excellent way to earn fodder without spending your coins in the market.

At the end of it all, you'll get a special FIFA 23 pack that guarantees a TOTS or a TOTS Moments card. Do note that it could be from any currently available leagues or have been present recently. Your final reward will depend entirely on your luck, but the chances of obtaining something valuable are quite high.

