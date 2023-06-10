FIFA 23 leak hints at Kaka receiving special SBC version in Ultimate Team

The winner of the recently concluded eChampions League Final was given the opportunity to select a player to add to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as an SBC, with Kaka rumored to be his choice. The Brazilian legend was present in person for the Final in Istanbul, and after securing the title in decisive fashion, Emre Yilmaz has apparently picked him to receive an SBC variant.

This is the first time in the history of the iconic football simulation franchise that a community member has been allowed to create his own SBC player in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a Twitter/FUT Scoreboard leak.

Kaka is rumored to receive a special SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With Ultimate TOTS being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers have already been provided with plenty of new and overpowered players to add to their FUT squads. If the leak on social media is to be believed, Kaka will join this roster as an SBC, with his overall rating and attributes being crafted by eChampions League winner Emre Yilmaz.

Kaka already possesses an incredible FUT Birthday variant, with an overall rating of 93, and five-star skill moves with a five-star weak foot. However, his rumored SBC card will definitely be even better.

What will the SBC card look like in FIFA 23?

While the overall rating and stats of the card have not been disclosed, FUT Scoreboard included a prediction that the 95-rated Icon could showcase the following impressive stats:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 91

Defending: 48

Passing: 93

Physicality: 78

While these stats are incredible in their own right, Kaka has the potential to be even more overpowered as his card will be designed by a professional FIFA Esports athlete. Emre Yilmaz is well-versed in the mechanics and meta of FIFA 23, and his input will help EA Sports create the perfect item to do justice to the legendary Brazilian maestro.

The SBC is still entirely based on speculation due to a leak by FUT Scoreboard, so the exact date and time of its arrival are unknown. However, EA Sports has confirmed the concept's validity, informing the community that Emre Yilmaz is indeed working on the SBC in question.

