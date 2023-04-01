The FUT Birthday Team 2 has finally arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the delight of FIFA enthusiasts. Boasting an elevated scale in comparison to the FUT Ballers promo or the FUT Birthday Team 1 promo, this is an eye-catching occasion for players. They can now access two FUT Birthday team 2 items in FIFA 23 FUT Packs.

Almost all of the expected players, like Eusébio, Rooney, and Maldini, had already been leaked. Nevertheless, the promo has not failed to deliver as some of the best cards in the game are on display, garnering an elated response from fans either for the design or for the immaculate stats.

The FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Icons Team 2 squad includes a new set of eight icons who have been selected for special cards with astounding boosts, exclusive skill moves, or weak foot upgrades.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

3 top-notch Team 2 FUT Birthday Icons in FIFA 23

1) Eusébio da Silva Ferreira

Cost: 10,800,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox

Eusébio's FUT BIRTHDAY Icon card is a highly sought-after item in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game mode. The former Portuguese icon's FUT item is rated 94, making him one of the best strikers in the game. At a height of 5'9", Eusébio is a nimble and agile player who can weave his way past defenders with ease. His high/medium work rate probably makes him the best attacking option as of now. a

One of the most impressive aspects of Eusébio's FUT BIRTHDAY card is his 5-star weak foot and 5-star skill moves, and he can score goals from anywhere on the pitch. This means that he is equally adept at shooting with either foot and can perform each and every skill move in the game.

In addition to his FUT BIRTHDAY card, Eusébio has four other special cards with ratings between 89 and 94; however, his FUT BIRTHDAY card is considered to be his most impressive item among all the attacking options.

To get the most out of this new FUT Birthday card, it is recommended to apply the HAWK chemistry style. This will boost his already impressive pace, shooting, and physical attributes, making him even more of a threat in Ultimate Team.

2) Paolo Maldini

Cost: 4,697,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox

Paolo Maldini's FUT Birthday item is a highly sought-after card among FIFA 23 Ultimate team players. The former Italian defender is considered one of the best players in the history of the sport. His FUT Birthday item reflects his skills as a center-back with an overall rating of 92.

Maldini's card boasts an impressive set of attributes, including 87 pace, 97 defending, 87 physicality, and 77 passing. These stats make him an excellent defender with the ability to make crucial tackles and interceptions, as well as distribute the ball effectively from the back with his 4-star weak foot.

To further enhance Maldini's defensive abilities, players can use the shadow chemistry style, which boosts his pace and defending to another level. With this, his FUT item goes toe-to-toe with the best attackers in the game.

3) Kaká

Cost: 3,600,000 coins on PlayStation and Xbox

Kaka's FUT Birthday item is a highly coveted card among FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players due to its unique samba skill set and attributes. His new card is rated 92 and features him as a center-attacking midfielder (CAM) with a 5-star weak foot and 5-star skill moves. It is further enhanced with High/Medium work rates, making him an ideal playmaker in the middle of the park.

This FUT Birthday card also boasts impressive stats, with 89 pace, 91 dribbling, 87 shooting, and 91 passing. His in-game abilities allow him to move quickly, dribble past defenders with ease, and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

To further enhance Kaka's already impressive on and off-the-ball abilities, FIFA players can use the HUNTER chemistry style on his card, which increases his pace and shooting attributes to 99 and 93.

