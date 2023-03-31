FIFA 23 leaks reveal Maldini, Figo, and Kaka as upcoming FUT Birthday Icons

A new loading screen in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team contains clues regarding the second roster of FUT Birthday Icons, and leaks suggest that Maldini, Kaka, and Figo are the players featured in the hints. These legendary footballers are expected to headline the second phase of the FUT Birthday event, and fans will be eager to learn more about their rumored items.

If leaks are to be believed, the second week might turn out to be even more exciting than the first. With the likes of Kaka, Paolo Maldini, and Luis Figo being included in the second batch of FUT Birthday Icons, gamers will have plenty to look forward to over the course of next week.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_.

Maldini, Kaka and Figo will arrive as FUT Birthday Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Paolo Maldini

When it comes to defensive prowess, Paolo Maldini is often regarded as one of the best in the sport's history. The Italian legend has been among the most reliable and overpowered Icons in Ultimate Team for several years, and his leaked FUT Birthday card could potentially be the best center-back item in FIFA 23.

Not only will his latest special card be an improvement over his Prime Icon variant, he will also be able to execute five-star skill moves. Based on the ratings and attributes of Maldini's previous versions, his 95-rated FUT Birthday item could possess the following attributes:

Pace: 88

Dribbling: 71

Shooting: 57

Defending: 97

Passing: 77

Physicality: 86

Luis Figo

Luis Figo is one of the most divisive figures in football. The Portuguese attacker faced a lot of backlash during his playing days for his transfer from FC Barcelona to rivals Real Madrid. However, this athlete's abilities are undeniable, and his various cards in FIFA 23 do justice to his reputation.

Figo already possesses a World Cup Icon card in FUT 23 that has five-star skill moves. His leaked FUT Birthday Icon variant will offer a five-star weak foot instead, along with the following key stats:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 90

Defending: 42

Passing: 90

Physicality: 82

Ricardo Kaka

Before Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's reign began, Ricardo Kaka was regarded as the best player in world football, as was evident by his Balon D'Or win in 2008. The Brazilian legend has represented some of the best teams in Europe, including Real Madrid and AC Milan, and his legacy is depicted in his overpowered Icon cards in FIFA 23.

This will be Kaka's first special item of the current campaign. He already possesses five-star skill moves, and his FUT Birthday Icon variant will come with a five-star weak-foot boost as well. The 92-rated Kaka card will feature the following stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 89

Defending: 45

Passing: 90

Physicality: 75

Needless to say, all these cards will be heavily sought after due to their stats if they make it into the game.

