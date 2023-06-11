EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Rest of the World TOTS roster with Jota, Davidson, and Pellegrino leading the pack

FIFA 23's Rest of the World TOTS roster has been released in Ultimate Team as this football season comes to a close. Team of the Season cards related to all major and some minor leagues have been added to FUT over the last few weeks. With the Rest of the World category dropping this week, the TOTS promo is also entering its final stages.

The ROTW Team of the Season squad in FIFA 23 consists of top players from all leagues around the world that did not receive a dedicated TOTS release. With some big names gracing this promo's roster, FUT enthusiasts looking for more Team of the Season cards will surely appreciate the addition of Scottish League footballers such as Jota and Chinese players like Davidson.

The FIFA 23 Rest of the World TOTS squad features some nice additions to FUT

Here are all the players who are getting upgraded cards as part of the Rest of the World Team of the Season squad:

Jota: 95

Davidson: 94

Pellegrino: 93

Goodwin: 92

Claesson: 91

Munoz: 91

Arsenic: 90

Brignoli: 90

Mikautadze: 90

Artean: 89

Lucioni: 89

Arslan: 88

FIFA 23 players will notice that this ROTW roster has 12 players, which is four more than all the other TOTS lineups released for minor leagues. That said, there are a couple of other cards that have also arrived in FUT and belong to the Rest of the World TOTS squad:

Erik: 88

Paul Mullin: 91

Players who want to get their hands on the 88-rated Erik TOTS card will need to complete a dedicated Squad Building Challenge. Similarly, the 91-rated Paul Mullin card has been added as a new FIFA 23 objective that can be obtained by completing a couple of missions in different Ultimate Team modes such as Squad Battles or Rivals.

All of the above cards make the Rest of the World TOTS roster quite a well-rounded addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Team of the Season promo has added a number of highly-rated cards in FIFA 23. Because of its nature of commemorating players who were exceptional on the pitch over the last season, items related to this event have a reputation for being the best in this game. This is mostly due to the upgrades they feature. As such, cards from the TOTS series are known to be quite overpowered in FIFA 23's meta.

The significant boosts to their ratings ensure that many footballers that may have had disappointing stats on their base cards suddenly become more viable for a late-game squad.

