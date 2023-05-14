How to get more FIFA 23 TOTS players for free?

The Team of the Season, aka TOTS promo, is the best time to play FIFA 23. EA Sports releases special cards weekly featuring the best footballers from the ongoing season. These items include the biggest domestic leagues from the world of football, and every player wants to get as many cards as possible. The reason is quite simple: some of these cards are endgame items, and once added, they won’t have to be replaced anytime soon.

Unlike the TOTY promo, getting TOTS cards for your Ultimate Team squads is easier. However, there can be a major difference in the total number of special items you can earn during this time. By following some basic tips and tricks, you’ll easily increase your stock of these cards without getting involved in microtransactions.

There are plenty of ways to get TOTS players in FIFA 23

Any gamer can follow the tips and tricks mentioned here. While it will be harder for beginners, veterans will do most of these every week to maximize their rewards.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam The Saudi League TOTS will be released today at 6pm (UK time).

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-saudi-… The Saudi League TOTS will be released today at 6pm (UK time). 🇸🇦 The Saudi League TOTS will be released today at 6pm (UK time).fifauteam.com/fifa-23-saudi-… https://t.co/v11VuyL3rQ

1) Grind Squad Battles

Squad Battles aren’t the most exciting piece of content that players usually play. It requires you to take charge against opposition teams controlled by the AI. While the matches can be boring, getting to the Elite 3 division still makes sense. It’s due to a simple fact – you’ll guarantee a TOTS card from your rewards.

2) Qualify for the finals of the Weekend League

The Weekend League finals tend to be the strongest set of matches you can play. It requires you to get 1250 Playoff points by playing Division Rivals matches. Then you have to qualify for the Playoffs by winning at least four of ten matches.

The benefit of this arduous task is that you’ll be guaranteed TOTS items in FIFA 23 even if you lose all 20 games in the Weekend League finals. You can, however, increase your rewards by winning games. Nine wins will greatly enhance your rewards, which will keep improving with higher ranks.

3) Complete the TOTS cups

There’s a separate TOTS Cup available every week during the special promo. You can play at most five games daily, and getting ten wins guarantees a pack featuring one special card.

4) Complete Season Swaps

Thirty different levels of rewards are available on the Season Swaps, and they can greatly benefit your squads. Some might be cosmetics, but you’ll unlock Moments cards at levels 5, 10, and 15. Moreover, level 20 and 30 offers you TOTS picks that you can choose to pick.

5) Complete SBCs

Some of the special cards in FIFA 23 aren’t added in packs. They’re instead available as SBC rewards which you can unlock after completing the assigned tasks. There’s no element of luck; all you need to do is complete the challenge before it expires.

6) Complete objectives

EA Sports has provided several special cards from the Team of the Season promo as objective rewards in FIFA 23. You can complete all the required tasks for free, and you can also utilize the Squad Battles. This will also help you complete the first task on the list, so it’s hitting two birds with the same stone.

Of course, special FIFA 23 packs have boosted the chances of finding these promo cards. However, they require many coins, which many players won’t have. But the steps mentioned above don’t require any special purchases. While having a stronger card will be beneficial, you won’t need to spend too many FUT coins to get it done.

