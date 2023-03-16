Complete list of FIFA 23 Season 5 rewards in Ultimate Team

The latest season is currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with several better and more exciting rewards than ever before to grind for. This will be the fifth season of the current game cycle and is aptly named 'Football Nostalgia.' This theme is followed by the rewards on offer in the Seasonal Progress section as well.
The Season Progress section was first introduced to Ultimate Team back in FIFA 20 and has only improved since then. Although gamers were disappointed by the lack of unlockable players in previous seasons, EA Sports seems to have listened to their community and brought back season progress player items.
Season Five is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Season four of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team was a success, as it introduced a special player pick between the two versions of Future Stars Balogun as the ultimate level 30 reward. In such a scenario, Season Five certainly had some big shoes to fill, and it seems to have delivered on all of the expectations with an even better reward system.
As the title of the season suggests, the rewards are centered around the theme of football nostalgia in FIFA 23. The various reward tiers offer retro cosmetic items for some of the biggest and most popular clubs in the world, much to the excitement of FUT fans.
What are the rewards on offer in Season 5 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?
These are the various tiers available in the Season Progress section:
- Level 1: 1000 coin boost for 10 matches
- Level 2: Shadow/ Hunter/ Position modifier
- Level 3: 80+ Rare gold player pack
- Level 4: FC Porto/ Independiente Retro stadium theme
- Level 5: Premium Gold pack
- Level 6: Rangers/ Celtic Retro stadium theme
- Level 7: Two 80+ Rare players pack
- Level 8: PSG/ Lyon Retro stadium theme
- Level 9: 81+ Two rare players pack
- Level 10: Chelsea/ Spurs retro stadium theme
- Level 11: Draft token pack
- Level 12: Man City/ Liverpool/ Leeds Retro stadium theme
- Level 13: Jumbo Premium Gold 26 pack
- Level 14: Juventus/ BVB Dortmund retro stadium theme
- Level 15: Storyline player Bakkali/ Leibold/ Tiago Ilori
- Level 16: Atletico Madrid/ Real Madrid Retro stadium theme
- Level 17: 83+ Double player pack
- Level 18: FC Porto/ Independiente retro tifo
- Level 19: 84+ rare gold player pack
- Level 20: Rangers/ Celtic retro tifo
- Level 21: Mega pack
- Level 22: Lyon/ PSG retro tifo
- Level 23: Ten 82+ rare players pack
- Level 24: Chelsea/ Spurs retro tifo
- Level 25: Man City/ Liverpool/ Leeds retro tifo
- Level 26: Jumbo Premium Gold players pack
- Level 27: Juventus/ BVB Dortmund retro tifo
- Level 28: Rare Mega Pack
- Level 29: Real Madrid/ Atletico Madrid retro tifo
- Level 30: Storyline Player Lasagna/ McTominay/ Nacho Fernandez
Not only do these rewards adhere to the theme of the promo by offering retro cosmetic items that represent some of the biggest clubs in the world, there are several enticing untradeable packs being offered as well.
As always, the stars of the show are the Storyline players. With the likes of Nacho Fernandez from Real Madrid and Scott McTominay from Manchester United up for grabs, gamers will be eager to reach level 30 and unlock these special items for their squads in FIFA 23.