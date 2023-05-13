FIFA 23 Serge Gnabry Bundesliga TOTS SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Serge Gnabry Bundesliga TOTS SBC is live in FIFA 23 and introduces a special card for everyone to use in the Ultimate Team mode. A bunch of unique items have been released in packs, but acquiring them involves an element of luck. Fortunately, you won’t have to depend on such items to get this card. All you have to do is complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires.

Your first task here will be to predict the number of coins you will need to spend on fodder. Having an idea of your expenses will help you decide whether you should attempt this challenge at all. The best way to determine how many coins you'll need to throw at fodder involves analyzing the tasks of FIFA 23's Serge Gnabry Bundesliga TOTS SBC.

The Serge Gnabry Bundesliga TOTS SBC is a relatively affordable option in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept the Gnabry Bundesliga TOTS SBC relatively simple to complete. It features two tasks that you have to accomplish, which come with their own terms and conditions. Here are the requirements you need to meet to beat this challenge:

Task 1- Germany

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 – Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the Serge Gnabry Bundesliga TOTS SBC will cost about 190,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this amount by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection, and there are a couple of great ways to refill the stock.

The Serge Gnabry Bundesliga TOTS SBC is available for the next five days. You can use this time to grind the game modes in FIFA 23, like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You can earn valuable packs from them, which could be opened for different cards.

Alternatively, you can complete the resource-item challenges currently available in Ultimate Team. Some of them are cheap to complete and can be done multiple times. You can continue attempting them until you have an adequate amount of fodder. This is a great way to restock your fodder without spending any coins.

You’ll unlock a 93-rated RM card which can also be played at RW. The item’s biggest strengths are the 94 Pace and 94 Dribbling, which combine well with the 4-star Skills and Weak Foot. While the Shooting and Passing require a boost, the card is well worth its completion cost in FIFA 23.

