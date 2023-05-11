The FIFA 23 Team of the Season promo is among the most highly anticipated events for any football simulation video game player. The increased amount of SBCs during TOTS is nothing new. So players tend to use cheap FUT items to complete SBCs or boost their substitute bench with cheap meta players. The continuous introduction of new FUT items has left a significant impact on the transfer market and the game's meta.

As new players or items are introduced during TOTS, the older versions of the players or the items may lose their value over time. If any FIFA 23 players want to stay on the competitive side of the game, they have to replace their old cards with new meta cards regularly. So at this point of the game, most of the 86-rated player items are not up to the mark.

These are the cheapest 86-rated players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to try out on the virtual pitch

Some 86-rated players are still not forgotten at the moment, like the Vinicius Junior base card, Maxim Gullit Winter Wildcards SBC, or the iconic base card of Patrick Vieira. However, most of the players are concentrating on completing SBCs as of now with the 86-rated cards either from their club or from the FUT transfer market.

In this stage of the game, players use these cheap FUT items either as SBC fodder or as an experiment with their previous squad. Here we'll discuss the base gold items first and then cover the "Cheap Beasts" segment.

Here are the 15 cheapest 86-rated base gold cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and they cost between 8.5K to 10.5K FUT coins in the transfer market.

Wojciech Szczesny

Romelu Lukaku

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Marcelo Brozovic

Edouard Mendy

Milian Skriniar

Paulo Dybala

Kingsley Coman

Aymeric Laporte

David Alaba

Lautaro Martinez

Thiago

Riyad Mahrez

Bruno Fernandes

Raheem Sterling

Now, we'll discuss 15 cheap but meta Ultimate Team cards in FIFA 23, and the cost may vary due to the popularity and the available versions.

Thomas Lemar (UCL Live)

Theo Hernandez (IF Gold)

Adana Traore (Winter Wildcards)

Matteo Guendouzi (World Cup Phenoms)

Moise Kean (IF Gold)

Ivan Perisic (Out of Position)

Antony (OTW)

Moussa Sissoko (Rulebrakers)

Jude Bellingham (IF Gold)

Adrien Rabiot (World Cup Stories)

Fikayo Tomori (IF Gold)

Persnel Kimpembe (FUT centurions)

Jonathan Ikone (Conference League)

Wissam Ben Yedder (IF Gold)

Seko Fofana (Out of Position)

Diehard FIFA 23 players are well aware of this pattern of transfer market or the meta. As EA Sports offers a wealth of content and events with new promos each and every week, players are always looking forward to using and trying out some cheapest and costliest cards in this game.

