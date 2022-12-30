EA Sports have continued releasing daily player SBCs during the Winter Wildcards event of FIFA 23, with Maxim Gullit receiving an incredible card. Not only has he been upgraded significantly, he has also been switched from a defensive position to a central midfielder. However, these changes are not random and revolve around a rather intriguing concept.

Maxim Gullit is the son of legendary Dutch footballer Ruud Gullit, who is an integral part of the Icon roster in FIFA 23. With this latest Winter Wildcards version, he has received the exact same attributes and in-game positions as the base version of Ruud Gullit, introducing a refreshing dynamic in FUT that has surprised fans.

Winter Wildcards Maxim Gullit is an exact replica of his father's Icon card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to last year, Winter Wildcards has been a resounding success in FIFA 23 as well. The promo has introduced a host of overpowered cards in packs, as well as a plethora of SBCs and objectives to keep fans entertained and engaged.

Additionally, EA Sports has also implemented a Swaps program, allowing gamers to earn tokens and redeem them for enticing rewards.

Maxim Gullit is the latest inclusion in the expansive gallery of Winter Wildcard variants in FIFA 23. He has been released as an SBC player, and fans will be eager to see how this card performs in the current meta of the game.

What does this Winter Wildcards version look like in-game?

Maxim Gullit was originally a 60-rated left-back in the game. However, his Winter Wildcards version has the exact same overall rating and attributes as his father's base Icon version. The 86-rated card possesses the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 82

Shooting: 80

Defending: 83

Passing: 86

Physicality: 78

Apart from his stats and in-game positions, he has also received a buff to his skill moves and weak foot to reflect those of his father's Base Icon card, making him even more viable.

How to complete the SBC?

The SBC consists of a single squad with specific stipulations that must be fulfilled to unlock the card in FIFA 23. These are the requirements:

Number of players from the Netherlands: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 FUT coins. The price of 84-rated fodder cards in the FUT transfer market is relatively low at the moment, reducing the price of the SBC.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

This SBC represents a refreshing and entertaining new idea in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Maxim Gullit's new card being altered to pay tribute to his father's historic legacy in the sport.

Not only does he play in the same position and possess the same attributes, he also has similar skill moves, weak foot, and domineering physical presence on the virtual pitch.

With the SBC costing just 35,000 FUT coins, it is an absolute bargain as it provides gamers with a card that rivals one of the best midfielders in the game. While he might lack the Icon chemistry links, his abilities compensate for that disadvantage, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition.

Poll : 0 votes