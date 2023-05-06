FIFA 23 Premier League Cup objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Premier League Cup objective set is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and features some interesting rewards. The new release coincided with the start of the Premier League TOTS promo on May 5, 2023. With some amazing cards available from packs, you should aim to grind as much as possible. Moreover, some additional XP points could benefit you in the TOTS Swaps program.

The first thing to do before taking on the Premier League Cup objective set is to analyze its tasks. This will allow you to properly plan for them and complete them at minimal costs. Let’s now look at the objective set and what you need to do to finish it in FIFA 23.

The FIFA 23 Premier League Cup objective set is pretty easy to complete

Despite the amazing rewards, EA Sports has kept things simple with the Premier League Cup objective set. You will have to complete five tasks to get all the individual and group rewards. The order you do these tasks is completely irrelevant; the only thing that matters is finishing them within the stipulated time.

Play 5: Play five matches using a full squad of Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 1: Win one match using a full squad of Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 5: Win five matches using a full squad of Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 7: Win seven matches using a full squad of Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 10: Win 10 matches using a full squad of Premier League players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

The Premier League Cup objective set is available for one week as of May 5, 2023. This means that you have plenty of time to complete them at your own pace. However, you must remember a few things while trying to complete the tasks.

Make sure to complete every match, irrespective of their results, until the first task is finished. If you quit midway, the match won’t be counted. As for the rest, if your opponent quits midway, your win will still count if you were leading then.

Here are all the rewards you’ll get by completing the Premier League Cup objective in FIFA 23:

TOTS Loan Player Pack

83+ Double Players Pack

Two 84+ Players Pack

85+ Player Pack

1,250 XP

The XP will help you unlock more rewards from the TOTS Swaps program in FIFA 23. By completing the full set, you’ll also get an additional pack that you can open to try for a potential Premier League TOTS item.

