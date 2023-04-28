How to unlock TOTS Swaps rewards in FIFA 23?

The TOTS swaps went live in FIFA 23 before the eagerly-awaited promo started on April 27. There's plenty in store for every player, as there have been major shifts to how swaps programs typically work. Instead of completing different SBCs and getting tokens, EA Sports has integrated the swaps programs into the season rewards.

In many ways, this will make it easier for you to understand and maximize your rewards. The new TOTS swaps program may appear slightly complex initially as EA Sports has changed its older structure. It will become relatively easy for you to earn the rewards once you get the hang of it. Read on to find out how to get the best cards and packs from the reward path in FIFA 23.

The TOTS swaps program introduces some outstanding rewards in FIFA 23

EA Sports apparently wants to end things on a high note with the Team of the Season promo. This will be the last big event, after which the current game will gradually wind down. You can get your hands on some terrific cards if you can unlock all of them.

Typically, swap programs involve you in earning tokens via different methods. There's no such thing with the current TOTS swaps. Instead, you'll have to complete different objectives. In the first week, EA Sports provided nine different ones. These objectives will expire in the next seven days and be replaced with a new set.

Some objectives require you to complete certain SBCs in FIFA 23, while others will need you to play moments. After completing each of them, you'll get 1250 XP, and they will be added to the reward path. As you continue to earn experience points, you'll move across different nodes. Once you hit a particular node, you'll unlock its rewards.

The points between the two rewards are different across all levels. The speed at which they will unlock will be quicker initially but rewards quality increases at higher tiers. This is the only way to gain XP for TOTS swaps and exchange them for in-game prizes. There's a chance that EA Sports could provide you with more opportunities to unlock the rewards faster.

As for the rewards, you can get three guaranteed TOTS Moments players and a couple of FUT Birthday Icons. Giovanni Reyna, Moses Caicedo, and Dimitri Payet are the three current footballers in the TOTS Swaps program. Once you complete all 30 reward nodes, you can add the Marcel Desailly and Wayne Rooney special cards to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads.

