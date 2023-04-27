FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (April 27) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new Marquee Matchups SBC is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can complete four different Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) inspired by high-octane fixtures from the world of football. By completing these tasks, they can earn valuable in-game packs and season XP, which contribute to the TOTS Swaps program.

All you need to do is complete the SBC before it expires next week. The first step will be to estimate the number of coins you’ll need to complete the challenge. This will depend on how much fodder you’ll need to get, and having an idea of the costs will determine if you should attempt the SBC in the first place.

The best way to predict the potential costs is by analyzing the Marquee Matchups SBC’s tasks in FIFA 23.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC has two different rewards for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has selected four fixtures over the upcoming week to be part of the current Marquee Matchups SBC. You’ll have to complete all four tasks within the allotted time to earn the set reward.

Task 1 – New England vs Cincinnati

# of players from Major League Soccer: Min 1

Leagues: Min 2

Same Club Count: Max 5

Squad Rating: Min 74

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Besiktas vs Galatasaray

# of players from Süper Lig (TUR 1): Min 2

Nationalities: Min 2

Same Club Count: Min 2

Leagues: Max 4

Squad Rating: Min 76

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – Roma vs AC Milan

# of players from Roma FC + # of players from Milan: Min 1

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 2

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 – Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspurs

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

# of players from Spurs: Min 1

Nationalities: Max 3

Rare: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

The complete set of the latest Marquee Matchups SBC will cost about 20,000 FUT coins. However, using cards from your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team collection, you can easily reduce this number.

You’ll get five in-game packs if you complete the entire set, and the rewards can be valuable with the upcoming TOTS promo. The latest Marquee Matchups SBC will be live in FIFA 23 for the next six days (as of April 27).

