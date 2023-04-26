FIFA 23 leak hints at Ronald Araujo's Community TOTS Moments coming to Ultimate Team

Uruguayan superstar Ronald Araujo will be featured in the FIFA 23 Community TOTS promo as a Moments card. Reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania disclosed this information via their Twitter account. This is excellent news for FIFA 23 players eagerly waiting for the Team of the Season festivities to begin.

Unfortunately, not much is known about Ronald Araujo’s Moments card as of right now. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such items are usually released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 players could hugely profit from Ronald Araujo’s Community TOTS Moments card

Araujo’s inclusion in the Community TOTS promo is thoroughly deserved. After making a strong comeback from an injury, this player has been integral to Barcelona in their defense. The possibility of his card being a Moments item will appease a lot of fans.

This season was a bit ruined by injuries,but...



Araujo is set to come as 🟦TOTS Moments🟦

Unlike normal promo items, Moment cards are usually appear as part of SBCs and objectives. Items that are included in Squad Building Challenges require players to complete some tasks before their associated SBCs are rendered unavailable. This means these cards can be acquired without relying on luck since there's no need to open packs or depend on the FUT market to get such items in Ultimate Team.

The tasks of the upcoming TOTS Moments SBC related to Araujo remain unknown. Players must wait for its official release to know more and figure out how many coins they need to spend on fodder to complete this challenge and get its featured card. If this SBC comes with a higher number of tasks, it'll be more expensive to complete. This will make it harder for players to obtain the card.

The release date of the SBC hasn’t been declared yet. The Community TOTS event commences on April 28, 2024, which EA Sports has confirmed. Araujo’s Moments SBC could be released on the same day, or it might come later. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and EA Sports to get the confirmed information at the earliest.

The upcoming TOTS festivities will feature some of the best footballers from the ongoing season. They have been selected from a long list of nominees by the game's community, and the special cards will be available in packs, SBCs, and objectives.

