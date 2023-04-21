FIFA 23 Warm Up and Win objective: How to complete, tips, and more

The TOTS (Team of the Season) Warmup Series event is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It provides gamers with multiple objectives and SBCs to grind in the build-up to this title's Team of the Season promo. Despite no new special cards being available in packs this week, fans can work towards completing the new challenges and storing the packs for the upcoming event.

Warm Up and Win is a brand new objective released by EA Sports that offers loan versions of previously released special items as well as a wide variety of enticing packs. The objective itself is rather extensive, but gamers can easily work through its various segments and tiers across multiple game modes.

The Warm Up and Win objective offers some exciting rewards for TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports have already released a list of nominees for the Community and Premier League Team of the Season rosters. Thanks to the hype around TOTS, this entire ongoing week is dedicated to saving up packs and preparing for the upcoming promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Not only does the Warm Up and Win objective provide gamers with previously released special items from promos like FUT Birthday and Future Stars, it also allows them to get their hands on multiple packs.

The new FIFA 23 objective consists of multiple tiers that feature the following stipulations and challenges:

Win 1: Win one match in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn Winter Wildcards Fábio on a 99-game loan.

Win 5: Win five matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn Centurions Jordi Alba on a 99-game loan.

Win 10: Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn Future Stars Willock on a 99-game loan.

Win 20 : Win 20 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn Fantasy FUT Szoboszlai on a 99-game loan.

Win 30: Win 30 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals). Earn FUT Birthday El Shaarawy on a 99-game loan.

Brazilian Wall : Keep three Clean Sheets in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having Winter Wildcards Fábio in your Starting 11.

Defensive Distribution : Assist four goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using Centurions Jordi Alba.

Relentless Effort: Win three matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with Future Stars Willock in your Starting 11.

Controlled Midfielder : Play three matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) with Fantasy FUT Szoboszlai in your Starting 11.

Quick Feet: Score three goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using FUT Birthday El Shaarawy.

The most optimal way to complete this FIFA 23 objective is in Squad Battles, as it allows gamers to alter the difficulty based on their skill level. Gamers should try and unlock all loan cards before attempting the later sections, as this will enable them to complete multiple segments in one go.

Earlier parts of the objective offer loan versions of footballers from the FUT Centurions, Winter Wildcards, FUT Birthday, Fantasy FUT, and Future Stars promos of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The ones that come later make use of these loan items and offer exciting packs.

