FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Team 1 revealed, featuring Joao Felix, Icon Jairzinho, and more

The FUT Birthday promo has finally arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, introducing a host of overpowered special cards including Joao Felix as well as Icons like Jairzinho. It is one of the most popular and beloved events in Ultimate Team every year, and this season will be no different with a start like this. In addition to a wide variety of enhanced FUT Birthday cards that have been added to packs, objectives, and SBCs, EA Sports has also released exclusive versions of Icons with specific enhancements.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



You must have questions, so let’s take a look at the (strictly confidential) areas of rigorous science that go into FUT Birthday celebrations… 🧪 Welcome to the home of FUT Birthday. Welcome to BIRGFUT.You must have questions, so let’s take a look at the (strictly confidential) areas of rigorous science that go into FUT Birthday celebrations… 🧪 x.ea.com/76298 Welcome to the home of FUT Birthday. Welcome to BIRGFUT.You must have questions, so let’s take a look at the (strictly confidential) areas of rigorous science that go into FUT Birthday celebrations… 🧪 x.ea.com/76298 https://t.co/VQ9PI2mJZd

The FUT Birthday Icon team in FIFA 23 is led by Jairzinho and Puskas, while Joao Felix, Marquinhos, and other players are featured prominently in the normal promo lineup.

Joao Felix and Jairzinho bring the five-star skill flair to FUT Birthday Team 1 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT Birthday is renowned for providing unique skill-move and weak-foot boosts to the players involved in the event. Upgrades to their weak-foot powers genuinely raise players like Felix and Jairzinho to previously unheard-of levels in the current FIFA 23 meta. These players already possess five-star skill moves.

Which players are included in FUT Birthday Team 1?

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA Come celebrate 14 years of Ultimate Team in The FUT Birthday party has officially startedCome celebrate 14 years of Ultimate Team in #FIFA23 , with 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot upgrades, FUT Birthday ICONs, Swaps and more. x.ea.com/76304 The FUT Birthday party has officially started 🎂 Come celebrate 14 years of Ultimate Team in #FIFA23, with 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot upgrades, FUT Birthday ICONs, Swaps and more. x.ea.com/76304 https://t.co/aNXsX93fgo

The official lineup of FUT Birthday players has been revealed in-game, consisting of the following footballers:

Bernardo Silva: 93

Marquinhos: 91

Thomas Muller: 91

Alban Lafont: 89

Joao Felix: 89

Emerson Royal: 88

Samuel Chukwueze: 87

Yeray Lopez: 86

Djibril Sow: 86

All these players have received upgrades to their skill moves or weaker foot, boosting their viability on the virtual pitch.

The promo has also introduced special versions of legendary players, aptly titled FUT Birthday Icons. These are the legends included in the lineup:

Ferenc Puskas: 95

George Best: 94

Eric Cantona: 94

Lothar Matthaus: 94

Jairzinho: 93

Ronald Koeman: 92

Ian Rush: 92

Rui Costa: 91

With the likes of Joao Felix and Jairzinho being included in the promo, gamers will be more excited than ever to open packs in hopes of obtaining one of these promo cards.

Which are the best cards in this FIFA 23 lineup?

Skill moves and high dribbling stats are crucial in the current meta of FIFA 23, especially for offensive players. The fact that FUT Birthday Team 1 has a good number of five-star skilled players makes this tournament quite alluring.

Once thought unplayable in-game, footballers like Rui Costa, Ian Rush, Thomas Muller, and Samuel Chukwueze have all received considerable upgrades. Nonetheless, players like Joao Felix, Jairzinho, George Best, and Eric Cantona are the event's superstars. These skills bring flair to the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 and will be highly sought-after in the transfer market.

Cards like Ferenc Puskas and Lothar Matthaus are also elite-tier in their respective positions with their brand-new five-star weak foot abilities.

Poll : 0 votes